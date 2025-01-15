Zerodha Fund House surpasses AUM of Rs 4,000 crore

Zerodha Fund House has surpassed a record AUM of Rs 4000 crore. The fund house is completely in the passive investment space.

Zerodha Fund House has achieved a milestone Assets Under Management (AUM) of Rs 4,287 crore, as of January 8, 2025. The fund house has recently completed the first year of operations and currently serves over 4 lakh investors across 15,000 pin codes nationwide. Notably, more than half of its investor base comes from smaller towns and cities beyond the top 30 (B-30 cities), demonstrating a significant shift in wealth creation from urban areas to the hinterlands. The primary investor demographic falls in the 28-36 age group, indicating rising interest in passive investing among younger investors.

The focus has been on building fundamental, versatile products across asset classes that seamlessly fit into any investor’s portfolio. After the successful launch of LargeMidcap Index Funds, ZFH has further expanded offerings into ETFs & FoFs:

1. Debt Segment: ZFH introduced India’s first Growth-NAV-based Liquid ETF, LIQUIDCASE, offering investors a low-risk, innovative option for short-term cash management.

2. Gold Exposure: To cater to those seeking exposure to gold, we launched a Gold ETF – GOLDCASE and a Gold Fund of Funds, providing flexible and cost-effective ways to invest in this timeless asset.

3. Equity Segment: On the equity front, ZFH launched two ETFs – TOP100CASE and MID150CASE, enabling investors to target specific market segments with precision.

With these launches, the total number of schemes from ZFH has grown to seven.

Looking ahead, Zerodha Fund House aims at prioritizing three key areas:

Doubling down on passive: ZFH believes there is a lot to be done in the passive space in India. One can expect more ETFs and passive funds to take exposure to certain asset classes and build a long-term portfolio.

Getting closer to the investor: ZFH’s priority is to create a seamless and intuitive experience, making every transaction simple and stress-free. Leveraging technology, aim is to deepen the connection with investors and better cater to their needs.

Bridging the Gap: Investor education is something that ZFH wants to double down on. Smaller towns (B-30 cities) will continue to be a key focus as we work to improve accessibility and financial literacy.

Vishal Jain, CEO of Zerodha Fund House said, “None of what we’ve achieved would have been possible without the incredible team at Zerodha Fund House. From the engineers building intuitive products to the industry veterans running the core functionality of the AMC, everyone has played a part. A special thanks to our investors—your trust drives us to keep improving every day. As we enter 2025, we are more motivated than ever to continue innovating and delivering smarter, simpler investment solutions.”

