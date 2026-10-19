For comparison, India's largest online broking firm by active clients Groww also lists brokerage of 0.1% for US stock investments, but with a minimum charge of $1 per executed order. Its published pricing does not specify a maximum brokerage cap.

Zerodha’s $10 cap could make a difference for investors placing larger orders. For instance, a $20,000 transaction would attract brokerage of $10 under Zerodha’s pricing structure, compared with $20 if a flat 0.1% fee applied without a cap. This comparison covers brokerage alone and excludes other applicable charges.

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Investors will also need to account for currency conversion costs when calculating the overall expense of investing in US markets. Zerodha’s published guide puts its foreign exchange markup at 0.5% to 1.2% above the Reserve Bank of India’s reference rate. The final cost may vary depending on the applicable markup, bank charges and taxes.

The stated range does not mean that every transaction will necessarily attract a 0.5% markup. Investors should consider both brokerage and currency conversion expenses while assessing the total cost of buying and selling US-listed securities through the platform.