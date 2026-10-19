Online stockbroker Zerodha has started rolling out US stock investing in beta mode to select users, allowing eligible Indian investors to trade US-listed stocks and exchange-traded funds (ETFs) through its Kite platform. The facility is being offered through India INX Global Access, a platform owned by BSE and based at GIFT City’s International Financial Services Centre (IFSC). However, Zerodha’s published guide does not identify the underlying US brokerage or technology provider facilitating the service, and its identity could not be independently confirmed from the available official information.
Zerodha has set brokerage at 0.1% of the transaction value, subject to a minimum charge of $0.01 and a maximum of $10 per order. The fee applies to both buy and sell transactions.