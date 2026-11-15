Not Taimur, not Roohi: This 4-year-old star kid is being called bollywood’s richest star kid

Raha Kapoor, the four-year-old daughter of actors Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt, is being described in media reports as Bollywood’s richest star kid after reports linked her to the family’s Krishna Raj bungalow in Mumbai’s Bandra. The property is estimated at around ₹250 crore, according to an ET report.

Though the valuation is a media estimate rather than a confirmed transaction price.

The ₹250 crore property

The six-storey Krishna Raj bungalow has been reported to be worth approximately ₹250 crore. It is a long-standing Kapoor family asset, originally associated with legendary actor-filmmaker Raj Kapoor and his wife, Krishna Raj Kapoor, before later passing to their son, Rishi Kapoor, and his wife, Neetu Kapoor.

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After redevelopment and renovation, the property was reportedly transformed into a multi-storey residence. Reports cited by ET Now said the bungalow was expected to be registered in Raha’s name, framing it as a significant family inheritance.

The building is reported to feature expansive balconies, landscaped greenery, a contemporary exterior and a swimming pool.

Birthday puts Raha in spotlight

Raha turned four on November 6, 2026. A day later, Alia Bhatt shared photographs from the family’s intimate birthday celebration on Instagram, drawing fresh attention to the usually private Kapoor-Bhatt household.

The renewed interest has focused less on the party and more on Raha’s reported connection to one of Mumbai’s most prominent celebrity properties—the Krishna Raj bungalow at Pali Hill, Bandra.

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Is she really the richest?

The “richest star kid” label has circulated widely, but it should be treated with caution. There is no publicly verified ranking that establishes Raha Kapoor as Bollywood’s wealthiest child, and a property valuation does not automatically equal a child’s personal net worth.

Her financial position would depend on the legal ownership of the bungalow, the Kapoor family’s wider assets and the applicable inheritance arrangements.

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For the Kapoor family, Krishna Raj is more than a luxury address. Its association with Raj Kapoor and successive generations has made it a symbol of one of Hindi cinema’s most influential film families.

Raha’s reported link to the property has therefore placed her in the same media conversation as other high-profile celebrity children, including Taimur Ali Khan and Roohi Johar.