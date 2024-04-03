scorecardresearch
Business Today
Subscribe
PMS Today US News India UPSTART Weather BT Shorts NRI Education Election
BT Golf BT Mindrush BT Best Banks
Clear all
Search

COMPANIES

No Data Found

NEWS

No Data Found
Sign in Subscribe
events
Special
  • BT tech today
  • BT 500 wealth creators summit
  • Economic Indicators
News
MARKETS
Stocks
Zerodha tells its clients to close FX derivatives position before April 5

Feedback

Zerodha tells its clients to close FX derivatives position before April 5

The rule aligns with RBI's broader foreign exchange management policy that has seen the authority tamp down on rupee swings in the run up to the inclusion of India’s bond markets in global indexes from June.

Join Our WhatsApp Channel
The move has raised concerns about the relevance of exchanges The move has raised concerns about the relevance of exchanges

Zerodha has told its clients to close FX derivatives position before April 5 to comply with new RBI norms.

This is expected to force out most of the market’s most active players, drying up volumes that reached $5 billion-a-day. Zerodha is among the first brokerage asking clients to close out contracts after exchanges reaffirmed the ruling from the central bank that participants must have an actual foreign-exchange exposure.

Related Articles

 

That rules out individual traders and speculators who comprise a large portion of the volume.

“At least 70% or more of the volume will dry up — half the market is arbitragers,” said Sajal Gupta, executive director and head of forex and commodities at Nuvama Institutional. “Those traders won’t take fresh positions and have to square off existing positions.”

The rule aligns with the Reserve Bank of India’s broader foreign exchange management policy that has seen the authority tamp down on swings in the rupee in the run up to the inclusion of the nation’s bond markets in global indexes from June. The rupee has been one of the least volatile currencies among emerging market currencies globally.

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
Published on: Apr 03, 2024, 7:00 PM IST
Follow Us on Channel
×

Top Stories TOP STORIES

TOP VIDEOS

market today

Advertisement