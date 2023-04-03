scorecardresearch
Business Today
Subscribe
PMS Today US News India UPSTART Weather BT Shorts NRI Education Election
BT Golf BT Mindrush BT Best Banks
Clear all
Search

COMPANIES

No Data Found

NEWS

No Data Found
Sign in Subscribe
events
Special
  • BT tech today
  • BT 500 wealth creators summit
  • Economic Indicators
News
MARKETS
Stocks
Zomato initiates liquidation process for two foreign subsidiaries, stock up 1.6%

Feedback

Zomato initiates liquidation process for two foreign subsidiaries, stock up 1.6%

These subsidiaries did not have any active business operations and their dissolution will not affect Zomato's turnover, the company added

At 1305 hours on Monday, Zomato's scrip on BSE was trading 1.5% higher at Rs 51.8 At 1305 hours on Monday, Zomato's scrip on BSE was trading 1.5% higher at Rs 51.8

Food delivery platform Zomato Ltd has initiated the process of liquidation for two of its subsidiaries -- Zomato New Zealand Media Pvt Ltd and Zomato Australia Pty Ltd -- on March 31, the company said in an exchange filing on Sunday.

These subsidiaries did not have any active business operations and their dissolution will not affect Zomato's turnover, the company added.

Zomato NZ Media is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Zomato, with a turnover of Rs 31.3 lakh and a net worth of Rs 2.23 crore as on March 31, 2022. The company's contribution to Zomato's turnover was 0.01%.

Zomato Australia Pty is a step-down subsidiary with a net worth of Rs 1.15 crore as on March 31, 2022.

Liquidation process of the two subsidiaries is expected to be completed within two months, subject to requisite approvals, the company said.

Last month, Zomato liquidated its step-down subsidiary Zomato Ireland Ltd in Jordan.

At 1305 hours on Monday, Zomato's scrip on BSE was trading 1.5% higher at Rs 51.8.

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
Published on: Apr 03, 2023, 1:06 PM IST
IN THIS STORY
Follow Us on Channel
×

Top Stories TOP STORIES

TOP VIDEOS

market today

Advertisement
Check Stock Price
Zomato Ltd
Zomato Ltd