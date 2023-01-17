Aarti Surfactants, Markolines to go ex-rights; BOI, Metro Brands, Tata Metaliks, Delta Corp, Mastek Q3 results today

Shares of Aarti Surfactants and Markolines Pavement Technologies will go ex-rights today. A host of companies such as ICICI Prudential Life Insurance, ICICI Lombard, Bank of India, Metro Brands, Tata Metaliks, Mastek, Delta Corp, Nalco and Eris Lifesciences, among others, will announce their quarterly results during the day. The boards of a few of these companies including Metro Brands and Mastek will also consider proposals of dividend payments, along with the quarterly results.

In the case of Aarti Surfactants, the company had announced a rights issue of 8,92,291 partly paid up equity shares of Rs 10 each at an issue price of Rs 555, aggregating to an amount of Rs 49.52 crore to all the eligible equity shareholders of the company on a rights basis. The terms of payment included paying Rs 222 i.e. 40 per cent on application and remaining 60 per cent on subsequent calls as may be decided by the committee of the board from time to time.

Today is also the record date for the purpose of determining the equity shareholders entitled to receive the rights entitlement in the rights Issue. The right entitlement ratio is two rights equity shares for every 17 fully paid equity shares held by the existing shareholders on the record date.

Markolines Pavement Technologies, the company board had on January 11 fixed Rs 49.86 crore as the rights issue size. The number of rights shares are 29,85,550 and the rights issue price has been fixed at Rs 167 per share. Today is also the record date for the purpose of determining the eligible shareholders to apply for the Issue. In this issue, Rs 167 per rights equity share are to be payable at the time of application.

"The board has approved the Letter of Offer, Abridged Prospectus. We wish to inform you that the Board has considered and approved the appointment of various intermediaries for the Proposed Rights issue of the Company," the company said.

Companies such as ICICI Prudential Life Insurance, ICICI Lombard, Bank of India, Metro Brands, Tata Metaliks, Mastek, Delta Corp, Nalco and Eris Lifesciences will announce their quarterly results today. Tata Investment Corporation, Network 18 Media & Investments Ltd, TV18 Broadcast, Newgen Software Technologies will also announce their quarterly results today.

Meanwhile, the board of Pulsar International will meet today to consider increase in authorized capital of the company and consequent alteration of Memorandum of Association, subject to the approval of the members. The board will also approve of borrowing of monies in excess of the prescribed limit in terms of the provisions of Section 180(1)(c) of the Companies Act, 2013, subject to approval by shareholders of the company, the company said in a recent BSE filing.

