BT EXPLAINER: Can your AC catch fire or explode? What every family must check before summer peaks

Can your air conditioner catch fire — or worse, explode? Most people would say no. But the death of Dhanender Kumar, the first chairman of the Competition Commission of India (CCI), in a suspected AC blast at his home in Hauz Khas proves otherwise.
The 80-year-old died due to smoke inhalation at AIIMS after the indoor unit of an AC triggered a fire late Wednesday night. As Delhi and much of India scorch through peak summer, overworked air conditioners are a growing fire risk that most families ignore. Here's the checklist that could save your life.
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Can your AC catch fire or explode?
Yes. Your air conditioner can catch fire and even explode. Such instances, though rare, typically happen due to severe electrical malfunctions, poor maintenance, or leaks of highly inflammable refrigerant gases.
Common reasons why an AC can catch fire or explode
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Can poor maintenance also lead to AC fires and explosions?
Yes. Dust-clogged filters, dirty coils or blocked vents reduce airflow, causing the system to overheat and putting pressure on internal parts. Lack of regular servicing also leads to wear and tear, clogged drain lines, damaged wiring, and overheating problems to go unnoticed.
Apart from this, unsafe installation, incorrect handling during servicing, or switching on an AC during repairs can lead to dangerous accidents.
What should you watch out for?
You can prevent catastrophic failures by checking out for these signs:
How can you prevent AC fires or blasts?
A note of caution
Always go to a professional when it comes to getting your AC repaired. An AC repair professional does an AC repair diploma course, which equips you with the hands-on skills required to install, service, and troubleshoot HVAC/R systems.