FIIs invest $22 billion in IPOs, dump $50 billion in listed stocks: Why the sharp contrast?

During the same period, they withdrew approximately $50 billion from the secondary market, resulting in a combined net outflow of $28 billion.

The divergence marks a significant change from the preceding eight years, between November 2016 and September 2024, when foreign investors invested $51 billion in primary markets and $56 billion in secondary markets.

The brokerage noted that foreign investor interest has increasingly concentrated on primary-market opportunities while secondary-market participation remains weak.

Why are FIIs buying new shares but selling listed stocks?

One possible explanation is that foreign investors are becoming more selective about valuations and growth opportunities.

Primary-market investments, including IPOs and other fresh share issuances, allow institutional investors to evaluate individual businesses, their growth prospects and offer valuations.

Advertisement

MUST READ: Rs 53,739 crore FPI inflows in Nov, highest since Sept 2024; why and what's next

However, primary-market inflows do not necessarily mean investors consider IPOs cheaper than established listed companies.

The report does not identify specific IPOs or establish whether valuations, institutional placements or sector preferences caused this divergence.

Meanwhile, selling in listed equities may reflect broader portfolio adjustments, global risk aversion and concerns about Indian equity valuations.

Which sectors are witnessing the biggest FII selling?

The selling pressure has been particularly pronounced in financial services, automobiles and FMCG.

During calendar year 2026 through October, FIIs withdrew $30.4 billion from Indian equities.

Financial services accounted for $13.2 billion in outflows, followed by automobiles at $4.9 billion and FMCG at $4.5 billion.

Advertisement

In contrast, services attracted $1.4 billion, metals $1.3 billion and capital goods $1.1 billion.

These sectoral differences suggest foreign investors are not uniformly bearish on Indian businesses.

DO READ: AI stock rout: Jefferies increases India allocation to 14%, trims exposure to Korea and Taiwan

Is foreign investor sentiment finally improving?

Motilal Oswal highlighted a notable turnaround during October.

Although FIIs withdrew $2.2 billion during the month, they invested $2.8 billion in the second half after withdrawing $5 billion in the first half.

Domestic institutional investors simultaneously invested $6.3 billion, extending their buying streak to 39 consecutive months.

The brokerage believes improving corporate earnings, relatively attractive valuations and robust domestic liquidity could encourage renewed foreign participation.

DO READ: Gold falls 21% globally but only 15% in India: How the rupee protected investors

What should retail investors understand?

Strong institutional demand for an IPO should not automatically be interpreted as evidence of attractive valuations or guaranteed listing gains.

Investors should examine profitability, financial disclosures, pricing and long-term growth prospects before subscribing.

Similarly, persistent FII selling does not necessarily make listed stocks unattractive.

ALSO READ: LTCG tax removal for FPIs! Will Sensex, Nifty get a lift after $64 billion outflows?