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FIIs invest $22 billion in IPOs, dump $50 billion in listed stocks: Why the sharp contrast?

FIIs invest $22 billion in IPOs, dump $50 billion in listed stocks: Why the sharp contrast?

Foreign investors invested $22 billion in India's primary market but withdrew $50 billion from listed stocks over two years, Motilal Oswal reported. The sharp divergence raises questions about why FIIs favour new share issuances while continuing to sell existing equities.

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Nov 11, 2026 4:45 AM IST
FIIs invest $22 billion in IPOs, dump $50 billion in listed stocks: Why the sharp contrast?FIIs invested $22 billion in new share issuances but withdrew $50 billion from listed stocks over two years.

Foreign investors have pumped $22 billion into India's primary market while withdrawing $50 billion from listed equities over two years, according to Motilal Oswal. The contrasting flows raise questions about why overseas investors favour new share issuances despite persistent selling in the broader stock market.

According to Motilal Oswal Financial Services' November 2026 India Strategy report, foreign institutional investors (FIIs) invested $22 billion in India's primary market between October 2024 and October 2026.

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During the same period, they withdrew approximately $50 billion from the secondary market, resulting in a combined net outflow of $28 billion.

The divergence marks a significant change from the preceding eight years, between November 2016 and September 2024, when foreign investors invested $51 billion in primary markets and $56 billion in secondary markets.

The brokerage noted that foreign investor interest has increasingly concentrated on primary-market opportunities while secondary-market participation remains weak.

Why are FIIs buying new shares but selling listed stocks?

One possible explanation is that foreign investors are becoming more selective about valuations and growth opportunities.

Primary-market investments, including IPOs and other fresh share issuances, allow institutional investors to evaluate individual businesses, their growth prospects and offer valuations.

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However, primary-market inflows do not necessarily mean investors consider IPOs cheaper than established listed companies.

The report does not identify specific IPOs or establish whether valuations, institutional placements or sector preferences caused this divergence.

Meanwhile, selling in listed equities may reflect broader portfolio adjustments, global risk aversion and concerns about Indian equity valuations.

Which sectors are witnessing the biggest FII selling?

The selling pressure has been particularly pronounced in financial services, automobiles and FMCG.

During calendar year 2026 through October, FIIs withdrew $30.4 billion from Indian equities.

Financial services accounted for $13.2 billion in outflows, followed by automobiles at $4.9 billion and FMCG at $4.5 billion.

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In contrast, services attracted $1.4 billion, metals $1.3 billion and capital goods $1.1 billion.

These sectoral differences suggest foreign investors are not uniformly bearish on Indian businesses.

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Is foreign investor sentiment finally improving?

Motilal Oswal highlighted a notable turnaround during October.

Although FIIs withdrew $2.2 billion during the month, they invested $2.8 billion in the second half after withdrawing $5 billion in the first half.

Domestic institutional investors simultaneously invested $6.3 billion, extending their buying streak to 39 consecutive months.

The brokerage believes improving corporate earnings, relatively attractive valuations and robust domestic liquidity could encourage renewed foreign participation.

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What should retail investors understand?

Strong institutional demand for an IPO should not automatically be interpreted as evidence of attractive valuations or guaranteed listing gains.

Investors should examine profitability, financial disclosures, pricing and long-term growth prospects before subscribing.

Similarly, persistent FII selling does not necessarily make listed stocks unattractive.

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Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
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Published on: Nov 11, 2026 4:45 AM IST
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