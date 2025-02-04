How to make money in this market? Market veterans share the mantra at IT-BT Budget Round Table 2025

As the market took a U-turn from October 2024 onwards, market watchers believe that investing for long-term and focusing on domestic themes is the key to making money in this market. While sharing his view at the India Today-Business Today Budget 2025 Round Table in New Delhi, market veteran Vijay Kedia said the Indian equity market may continue to consolidate moving forward. One can zero in on themes that the government is focusing on right now.

Kedia said that he does not look for sectors where competition is high with China. At present, he is focusing on domestic themes like tourism. “Earlier, stocks from railways and defence delivered robust returns. Now it seems that the government is focusing on the tourism sector. It has vast potential in India. The sector can be a sunrise sector for the next 10-15 years. I am holding a stock from the airline sector,” he said, adding that one should not compare India with China.

In general, India's aviation industry has experienced significant growth in the past decade. The number of operational airports in the country has doubled from 74 in 2014 to more than 155 in 2024, and the aim is to increase this number to 350-400 by 2047. Domestic air passenger traffic has more than doubled in the past decade, with Indian airlines significantly expanding their fleets.

At present, the country’s economy stands at around $4.27 trillion, whereas China is at more than $18 trillion. “Our spending on education is $12 billion. In comparison, China spends $800 billion on the same,” Kedia said.

He further advised investors not to look for sectors where competition is high with China.

On the other hand, Dhirendra Kumar, CEO of Value Research, advised investors to invest gradually in this market. “Never invest all at once,” he said, adding that if you invest regularly in mutual funds, even a bad fund manager can’t ruin your portfolio.

“Select small-cap funds have delivered annualised returns of 20% over the past 20 years,” Kumar said. He further advised investors not to get excited about the exotic parts of the market. The market watcher, who has been tracking mutual funds for three decades, added that investing is boring and should be done with simplicity.

When asked how to make money in this market, Kumar said, “Diversification is the key, and one can invest in a multicap fund considering the present market condition.” He further said that if you have not invested any money, then put 100% of it in multicap funds over the next three months.

Maneesh Dangi, CEO & Founder of Mosaic Asset Management, added that there are opportunities in India, including unlisted ones. “One can avoid auto, ancillaries, and metal. We like the services sector. The worst phase of microfinance is behind us. I continue to stay bullish on IT and IT services.”

Sharing his views on the rupee, which is hovering at its all-time low, Dangi added that the local currency is at a reasonable valuation. “If there are more sanctions or tariffs on China, then we may see more depreciation. A falling rupee typically benefits the IT sector and precious metals,” he said.



