Infosys share gains over 2% after firm wins digital technology integration contract with Archrock

Share of Infosys rose 2% to hit an intraday high of Rs 1,421.40 in early trade on BSE after the company announced a collaboration with Archrock, the leading provider of natural gas compression services in the US to integrate digital technologies and mobile tools for its field service technicians.

The share opened 0.3 per cent higher at Rs 1,394.00 against the previous close of Rs 1,389.60 on BSE. Market cap of the firm rose to Rs 6,02,524.34 crore.

The stock has gained 96 per cent in the last 12 months and risen 12.5 per cent since the beginning of this year. It stands higher than 5 day, 10 day, 20 day, 50 day, 100 day, and 200 day moving averages.

Infosys will implement the field services platform integrated with backend enterprise resource planning systems.

The company will leverage its pre-configured accelerator for Microsoft Dynamics 365 Field Service Application to streamline and enhance the efficiencies of Archrock's field services and operations.

"Our collaboration with Infosys is part of a multi-year technology project to further enhance the value proposition to our customers, more effectively manage our assets, reduce our emissions footprint, and yield attractive value for our shareholders," said Eric Thode, Archrock's Senior Vice President, Operations.

"Two major objectives of our digital transformation are to improve our customers' experience and make our field employees' jobs easier. As these leading-edge mobile tools are rolled out across our operations, we expect this will increase our compression unit uptime, improve the efficiency of our field service technicians and result in reduced vehicle mileage," he added.

"With the right digital and energy industry credentials, we are confident Infosys is the right partner to deliver Microsoft's industry-leading field service platform," he said.

Recently, the company also unveiled new technologies to help bridge the gap between remote fans and the game, transforming the Roland-Garros experience for the entire tennis ecosystem.

"Roland -Garros 2021 will see Artificial Intelligence (AI), 3D, and cloud solutions being leveraged to transform match viewing, player training, tournament reporting, and broadcast editing," the company said.