Investors gain Rs 6.64 lakh crore since Black Monday on positive global cues

Investors have gained Rs 6.64 lakh crore since Monday, when Sensex and Nifty logged their biggest single-day losses ever. On Monday, market cap on BSE stood at Rs 101.86 lakh crore compared to Rs 108.50 lakh crore today. Since then, Sensex and Nifty have gained 2,533 points and 706 points, respectively. Today, investors gained Rs 4.81 lakh crore after Sensex logged its biggest session gain since 2009.

Market capitalisation on BSE rose to Rs 108.50 lakh crore compared to Tuesday's close of Rs 103.69 lakh crore as global markets bounced back on a $2 trillion stimulus for the US economy.

Sensex staged a 2,116-point rally to 28,790 compared to the previous close of 26,674. However, the index saw some profit-booking and closed 1861 points or 7% higher at Rs 28,535. Nifty gained 575 points intra day to 8,376 compared to the previous close of 7,801. The index closed 516 points or 6.62% higher at 8,317.

Meanwhile, the total number of COVID-19 cases in India stands at 568, including 43 foreigners. Globally, the number has reached 4,22,829, with Italy reporting maximum casualties at 6,820.

The outbreak is having a major impact on global economy and the stock markets.

