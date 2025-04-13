Market alert: NSE, BSE to stay shut on these days this week — plan your trades 

The National Stock Exchange (NSE) and the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) in India will remain closed on Monday and Friday next week, marking a pause in trading activities due to public holidays. According to the 2025 stock market holidays list, the markets will observe a day off on 14 April for Dr Baba Saheb Ambedkar Jayanti and again on 18 April for Good Friday.

As a result, trading in both the stock and currency derivatives segments will be suspended, affecting investors and traders who participate in these markets. These closures come shortly after the market holiday on 10 April for Shri Mahavir Jayanti.

The holiday schedule is part of a planned series of stock market holidays in 2025, ensuring that traders are aware of the days when market activities will be halted. The BSE website provides detailed information on trading holidays, allowing investors to plan their trading activities accordingly. This closure is expected to create a truncated trading week, which may influence market dynamics and investor sentiment in the days surrounding the holidays.

In addition to the stock markets, the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) will also observe holiday timings. On 14 April, MCX will close for the morning session but will reopen for the evening session at 5 PM, allowing for some trading activities to resume. However, on 18 April, the MCX will close for the entire day, with no trading occurring in either the morning or evening sessions. This adjustment is crucial for traders in the commodity markets, who must navigate these disruptions while adjusting their trading strategies accordingly.

On April 11, 2025, the benchmark indices experienced a strong surge as US President Donald Trump announced a temporary halt to reciprocal tariffs on 75 trading partners, including India, for a period of 90 days. The Sensex climbed by 1310 points to reach 75,157, while the Nifty also saw a significant increase of 429.40 points, reaching 22,828.

The market capitalisation of BSE-listed companies crossed the Rs 400 lakh crore mark, reaching Rs 401.55 lakh crore on Friday. Top gainers on the Sensex included Tata Steel, PowerGrid, NTPC, Kotak Mahindra Bank, RIL, Adani Ports, TCS, and HCL Tech, with gains of up to 4.44%.

The Indian stock market experienced a significant upswing recently, with indices like the Nifty 50 and BSE Sensex reaching new highs, thanks to positive international developments such as a temporary pause in US tariffs. Despite the upcoming truncated week, market participants are optimistic about potential continued growth, although the closures could temporarily dampen momentum. The Nifty 50, for instance, recently closed above 22,800, marking a notable rise, while the BSE Sensex also logged substantial gains. These movements underscore the market's resilience and adaptability in a volatile global economic environment.

