Nifty, Sensex, Nifty Bank outlook for today: GIFT Nifty down 195 pts; key levels to watch

Indian equity markets are set for a gap-down open amid the cautious and volatile undertone led by geopolitical uncertainty, higher crude oil prices and FIIs outflows. The ongoing US–Iran conflict continues to weigh on global sentiment, keeping risk appetite subdued across financial markets, leading to higher volatility across the markets.

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Indian equities may remain cautious amid escalating geopolitical tensions, with stock- and sector-specific action likely to continue alongside the final leg of the Q4FY26 earnings season. Elevated crude oil prices, rupee weakness, and sustained FIIs selling is may keep overall market sentiment subdued, said Siddhartha Khemka, Head of Research at Motilal Oswal Financial Services.



GIFT Nifty, Asian markets & US stocks

GIFT Nifty Futures or Nifty futures on the NSE International Exchange were 194.50 points, or 0.81 per cent, down at 23,674, hinting at a negative start for the domestic market on Tuesday. Asian stocks were mixed in early trade on Tuesday, with Nikkei and Hang Seng rising up half a per cent each, while KOSPI falling 1.5 per cent.

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US Stocks closed slightly higher on Monday, with AI optimism fueling upward momentum as all three major US stock indices ‌advanced. The ​Dow Jones Industrial Average rose ​0.19 per cent to 49,704.47, the S&P 500 ⁠gained 0.19 per cent to 7,412.84 and the Nasdaq Composite added 0.10 per cent to 26,274.13.



Crude, US dollar, gold & more

Gold prices rose on Tuesday as investors awaited a meeting between US President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi ​Jinping while watching developments surrounding the conflict in ‌the Middle East. Spot gold rose 0.5 per cent to $4,757.59 per ounce. The US dollar held its ground on Tuesday as talks to end the war in the Middle East showed no signs of progress. The dollar index was at 97.98.

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Oil prices rose in early Asian trade on Tuesday as negotiations to end the war between ‌the United States and Iran appeared fragile, with Tehran’s response to a U.S. proposal highlighting stark differences that kept supply concerns alive. Brent crude futures were up 0.29 per cent at $104.51 per barrel, while US West Texas Intermediate gained ​0.32 per cent to $98.38.

Persistent foreign institutional selling, rising global bond yields, and weakness in the rupee added to the cautious undertone, said Ajit Mishra, SVP of Research at Religare Broking. "Given the volatility, traders should avoid aggressive index positions and wait for clearer directional cues. We recommend investors utilise dips to accumulate quality names in the energy and metal space."



FII-DII flows

Provisional data available with NSE suggest that FPIs turned net sellers of domestic stocks to the tune of Rs 8,437.56 crore on Monday. On the other hand, domestic institutional investors (DIIs) turned buyers of Indian equities to the tune of Rs 5,939.65 crore on a net-net basis.



Nifty50 & Sensex outlook

The markets remained under pressure, with the Nifty slipping below its immediate support at the 50-DMA placed near 23,950 levels. It formed a large bearish candle on the daily chart and also witnessed a breakdown below its rising trend line support, indicating weakness in the short-term structure, said Nilesh Jain, VP & Head of Technical and Derivative research at Centrum Finverse.

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"Immediate support is seen at 23,800 levels, and a breach below this may drag it towards 23,550 in the near term. On the upside, a move above 24,000 could trigger short covering and lead to a pullback towards 24,200 levels. The momentum indicators have turned negative as the MACD has generated a fresh bearish crossover, while the RSI below the 50 mark, reflects weakening strength," he said.

The sharp decline has weakened the near-term market structure, with Sensex slipping below important short-term support zones. Immediate support is now placed in the 74,700–75,000 zone. On the upside, resistance is seen around 77,100–77,300, where recovery attempts are likely to face selling pressure and profit booking, said Hitesh Tailor, Technical Research Analyst at Choice Equity Broking.

"The near-term outlook remains cautious to negative, as persistent geopolitical uncertainty and weak sentiment continue to weigh on the market. Although some stability may emerge near support levels, volatility is expected to remain elevated. A sustained recovery above resistance levels will be required to improve the short-term outlook," he adds.



Nifty Bank outlook

Nifty Bank formed a bearish candlestick pattern with a lower high and a lower low signaling extension of the decline for the second session in a row. PSU banking stocks underperformed for the second session in a row. Bank Nifty is placed around the lower band of the last 3 weeks range 54,000-56,500, said Bajaj Broking.

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"A breakdown below the same will open further downside towards 52,500 levels in the coming sessions. While holding above 54,000 on a closing basis will signal extension of the recent consolidation. The higher immediate resistance is placed at Monday’s gap down area of 55,000-55,065. Index sustaining below the same will keep the bias down," he added.

Nifty Bank ended on a negative note for the second consecutive trading session, indicating sustained weakness. The index is trading below its key moving averages, which are gradually sloping downward, reflecting a weakening trend. The daily RSI stands at 43.74, suggesting fading momentum, said Sudeep Shah, Head of Technical and Derivatives Research at SBI Securities.

"Going ahead, the zone of 54100–54000 is likely to act as immediate support for it. A decisive and sustained breach below 54,000 could trigger further downside, potentially dragging the index towards the 53,400 level. On the upside, the 54,900–55,000 zone is expected to act as a strong resistance, and a breakout above this range would be crucial for any meaningful recovery," he said.