Program structure & Career track

The YPP is a structured talent-management program designed to prepare future organizational leaders through hands-on operational work, rather than conventional classroom instruction. Participants contribute to policy formulation, research, project execution, and knowledge-sharing initiatives across sectors like climate change, infrastructure, public policy, health, and finance.

Initial Assignment: Participants begin with an 18-month posting in an operations or operations-support department at the Manila headquarters. Assignments range from specialized solutions departments (climate, private-sector operations) to major non-operational units like the Economic Research and Development Impact Department or the Office of Markets Development and Public-Private Partnerships.

Rotation: After the initial 18 months, candidates undergo a rotational assignment in a different area of the bank, balancing personal career goals with organizational demands.

Mentorship & Progression: Participants receive mentorship from seasoned international staff, including YPP alumni. Recruits enter at the YP1 grade, advance to YP2 following a successful 12-month probationary period, and achieve TI1 status upon absorption into a permanent role.

Tenure: The initial appointment is a three-year fixed-term contract. While renewable for up to two additional years based on performance, organizational needs, and funding, it does not automatically convert into a permanent role.

Eligibility & Academic criteria

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The program targets early-career professionals with established expertise rather than recent graduates.

Nationality & Age: Applicants must be nationals of an ADB member country and strictly 32 years old or younger. Education: A first-level university degree with a strong academic record is required in fields such as economics, finance, business administration, engineering, law, environment, social sciences, or public policy. A postgraduate degree is preferred. Experience: Candidates must possess at least three years of relevant professional experience, which may include internships. Relevant sectors range from macroeconomics, climate change, and investment banking to transport, public health, energy, and urban planning. A PhD may substitute for work experience, and international experience linked to ADB operations is considered an asset. Core Competencies: Applicants must demonstrate a strong commitment to international development, agility, interpersonal skills, and fluency in written and spoken English.

Selection process & Required documents

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Selection involves a four-stage evaluation process:

Application Submission: Submit a CV and the most recent university transcript via the ADB Current Opportunities portal by September 30, 2026.

Online Assessment: Shortlisted candidates undergo online testing.

Video Interview: Selected applicants record asynchronous responses to standard questions.

Panel Interview: Candidates who pass the video stage advance to panel interviews scheduled between December and February (Q1 2027 for the current cycle).

Candidates may track their progress online, and previous applicants are eligible to reapply provided they still meet all criteria.

Compensation & Work location

Selected candidates must relocate to Manila, with reasonable relocation expenses covered by ADB. The institution offers competitive, market-aligned compensation along with a comprehensive benefits package:

Housing, education, and expatriate allowances (where applicable) Relocation assistance and international coverage Medical, health, life, and accident insurance Retirement plan and paid leave, including parental leave Professional development programs

Established in 1966 and owned by 69 member countries — 50 from the region — ADB provides participants direct exposure to development instruments including loans, technical assistance, grants, and policy advice across Asia and the Pacific.