scorecardresearch
Business Today
Subscribe
PMS Today US News India UPSTART Weather BT Shorts NRI Education Election
BT Golf BT Mindrush BT Best Banks
Clear all
Search

COMPANIES

No Data Found

NEWS

No Data Found
Sign in Subscribe
events
Special
  • BT tech today
  • BT 500 wealth creators summit
  • Economic Indicators
News
MARKETS
Paytm revenue may fall by 24%: Motilal Oswal says amid business transition following PPBL curbs

Feedback

Paytm revenue may fall by 24%: Motilal Oswal says amid business transition following PPBL curbs

Brokerage Motilal Oswal said: “We remain watchful on the ongoing business transition and Paytm’s ability to recover lost business and resume growth trajectory over FY25- 26E.

Paytm has recently received NPCI approval to function as a third-party app provider (TPAP). Paytm has recently received NPCI approval to function as a third-party app provider (TPAP).

Paytm: After Paytm Payments Bank Limited (PPBL) received regulatory warnings and was banned from operating, Motilal Oswal Financial Services said that Paytm’s FY25E revenue is expected to decline by 24 per cent. In an analysis report, Motilal Oswal said: “We remain watchful on the ongoing business transition and Paytm’s ability to recover lost business and resume growth trajectory over FY25- 26E. We thus estimate FY25E revenue to decline by 24 per cent, while contribution profit declines 30 per cent."

It stated that the company’s contribution margin is expected to sustain at 51 per cent over FY25E vs 56 per cent in FY24. “We will revisit our rating post Q4 results and in the interim maintain our Neutral stance on the stock,” it said. Further, the analysis report also stated that the restrictions have put the company at risk of losing customers and merchants, disrupting its growth trajectory.

Paytm has recently received NPCI approval to function as a third-party app provider (TPAP), which will enable it to work like its peers, Google Pay and PhonePe. Paytm has tied up with Axis Bank, HDFC Bank, SBI, and YES Bank to ensure smooth business migration.

Paytm saw a significant decline in its Gross Merchandise Value (GMV) in February following RBI imposed restrictions on January 31, 2024. Motilal Oswal said this trend is likely to persist in March. It said that while some of this decline can be attributed to no additions in the new user base, there is also a looming risk of losing customers and merchants to competitors.

PPBL has around 1.8 million merchants onboard and the company’s ~40k field employees are currently assisting these merchants in switching their settlement accounts to alternative banks.

Motilal Oswal further said even as Paytm is anticipated to retain the majority of its merchant base after it received approvals from the NPCI, it is expected that around 15-20 per cent of merchants may churn.

On the customer front, the company has 60-70k customers with e-NACH mandates with PPBL, potentially resulting in a moderate impact on the consumer front.

Shares of One97 Communications dropped more than a per cent to Rs 406 on Friday and commanded a total market capitalization of more than Rs 25,000 crore. The stock has rebounded about 30 per cent from its 52-week lows at Rs 318.35.

Motilal Oswal has revised its target price to Rs 530 based on 15 times FY28E EV/Ebitda discounted to FY26. The brokerage firm will revisit its rating post fourth-quarter results and in the interim maintain its 'neutral' stance on the stock. The brokerage sees up to 30 per cent up side in the from its previous close.

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
Published on: Mar 25, 2024, 5:28 PM IST
Follow Us on Channel
Paytm shares up 21% in four sessions, mcap nears Rs 26,000 crore | https://www.businesstoday.in/markets/company-stock/story/paytm-shares-up-21-in-four-sessions-mcap-nears-rs-26000-crore-422048-2024-03-19
×

Top Stories TOP STORIES

TOP VIDEOS

market today

Advertisement
Check Stock Price
One 97 Communications Ltd
One 97 Communications Ltd