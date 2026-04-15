Record quarterly results by Goldman Sachs; shares fall, then recover — here’s why

Shares of Goldman Sachs Group Inc declined on the NYSE on Monday despite the investment bank reporting strong first-quarter results, amid weak sentiment on Wall Street as frontline indices slipped following inconclusive Iran–US negotiations in Pakistan. The stock, however, recovered on Tuesday as hopes of renewed talks between the US and Iran to ease tensions lifted market sentiment.

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The company reported net revenue of $17.23 billion for the January–March quarter, marking a 14 per cent year-on-year (YoY) increase from $15.06 billion in the same period last year. Sequentially, revenue rose 28 per cent from $13.45 billion in the December quarter.

Net earnings stood at $5.63 billion, up 19 per cent YoY compared with $4.74 billion in Q1CY25. On a quarter-on-quarter basis, profit rose 22 per cent from $4.62 billion reported in the previous quarter.

Profit applicable to common shareholders climbed to $5.4 billion, or $17.55 per share, versus $4.58 billion, or $14.12 per share, a year earlier.

Commenting on the performance, David Solomon, Chairman and CEO of Goldman Sachs, said, “Goldman Sachs delivered very strong performance for our shareholders this quarter, even as market conditions became more volatile. Our clients continue to depend on us for high quality execution and insights amid the broader uncertainty, and we remain confident in how we’ve positioned our businesses. The geopolitical landscape remains very complex – so disciplined risk management must remain core to how we operate."

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Segment-wise, revenue from equity trading intermediation and financing rose 27 per cent to a record $5.33 billion. However, revenue from fixed income, currencies and commodities (FICC) declined 10 per cent to $4.01 billion.

Investment banking fees surged 48 per cent YoY to $2.84 billion, supported by a pickup in deal activity. During the quarter, Goldman Sachs advised on several major transactions, including Unilever’s planned merger of its food business with McCormick to create a $65 billion entity, and Equitable’s proposed tie-up with Corebridge to form a $22 billion insurer.

Meanwhile, global markets have remained volatile amid the ongoing Iran conflict, with rising crude oil prices stoking inflation concerns and heightening fears of a potential economic slowdown.