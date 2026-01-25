Is stock market closed on Republic Day 2026: NSE, BSE holiday details

India’s equity markets will remain shut on Republic Day, January 26, 2026, as the country marks the 77th anniversary of the adoption of the Constitution. Investors, traders and market participants should plan their positions accordingly, as trading across key exchanges will be suspended for the day.

Republic Day is observed as a national holiday, and financial markets across segments follow a predefined holiday calendar issued by the exchanges at the start of the year.

Will trading be halted on both NSE, BSE on Republic Day?

Yes. Trading will be completely halted on both the National Stock Exchange (NSE) and the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) on Republic Day 2026.

This includes:

Equity segment

Equity derivatives (F&O)

Currency derivatives

Securities Lending and Borrowing (SLB)

No pre-open or post-market sessions will be conducted on the day.

Will commodity markets remain closed on Republic Day 2026?

Yes. Commodity trading will also remain suspended on Republic Day.

The Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) will remain closed for all trading sessions.

This means no trading in gold, silver, crude oil, natural gas, or agricultural commodities throughout the day.

Traders should square off or hedge positions in advance to avoid exposure during the holiday break.

When will stock market trading resume after Republic Day?

Stock market trading will resume on Tuesday, January 27 with normal market hours:

Pre-open session: 9:00 am

Regular trading: 9:15 am to 3:30 pm

All segments — equity, derivatives, currency, and commodities — will function as usual unless impacted by any other scheduled holidays.

Republic Day (January 26) is a mandatory trading holiday every year across Indian stock exchanges. It is part of the fixed holiday list, unlike some regional or festival-based holidays that may vary annually.

Will banks also remain closed on Republic Day 2026?

Yes. Banks across India will remain closed on Republic Day, as it is a national public holiday.

However these services will remain operational: