Railway UPS pension calculator: How much can you get after 10, 20 and 25 years?

How is UPS pension calculated?

Under the UPS rules, an employee completing 25 years of qualifying service is entitled to an assured payout equal to 50% of the average basic pay during the 12 months immediately preceding superannuation, subject to the scheme's conditions.

For employees with 10 to 25 years of qualifying service, the assured payout is proportionately reduced. The scheme also provides a minimum assured payout of ₹10,000 per month for an eligible subscriber completing at least 10 years of qualifying service.

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This means the number of years worked and the employee's final average basic pay are both important when estimating the pension.

What can you get after 10, 20 and 25 years?

Consider an employee whose average basic pay during the final 12 months is ₹60,000. For 25 years of qualifying service, the full assured pension would be ₹30,000 per month.

For shorter service, the payout is proportionately lower. A simplified illustration, assuming the full-pension formula is applied proportionately, would look like this:

Qualifying service Illustrative pension calculation Monthly assured payout* 10 years Proportionate calculation, subject to minimum ₹10,000 minimum 20 years 20/25 × 50% × ₹60,000 ₹24,000 25 years 50% × ₹60,000 ₹30,000

*Illustration based on ₹60,000 average basic pay. Actual entitlement is subject to the UPS rules, including the applicable minimum assured payout and corpus-related provisions.

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Therefore, an employee with 20 years of qualifying service could receive a proportionately reduced pension compared with someone completing 25 years. At 25 years, the employee reaches the full-pension threshold.

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What if the employee takes VRS after 20 years?

The UPS rules allow eligible Railway employees to take voluntary retirement after completing 20 years of qualifying service. However, the assured payout does not begin immediately upon VRS.

For a UPS subscriber taking VRS, the assured pension becomes payable from the date on which the employee would have reached the applicable superannuation date. The amount depends on qualifying service and the other conditions under UPS.

Pension is not the only retirement benefit

The UPS also provides a lump-sum benefit at retirement. This is calculated at 1/10th of the last drawn basic pay plus DA for every completed six months of qualifying service.

Employees can also make a permitted final withdrawal of up to 60% of the individual corpus or benchmark corpus, whichever is lower. However, the Pension Fund Regulatory and Development Authority (PFRDA) rules provide that the assured payout can be proportionately reduced when such a withdrawal is made.

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UPS pensioners will also receive dearness relief, which means the pension can increase when applicable DR revisions are announced.

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