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This 48-year-old doctor quit her 20-year medical career to open a steamed bun shop, says ‘I just want to live a life I love’

This 48-year-old doctor quit her 20-year medical career to open a steamed bun shop, says ‘I just want to live a life I love’

Dong's move into the food business began in 2023 after she was inspired by a friend whose family owned a similar shop.

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Sep 25, 2026 3:30 AM IST
This 48-year-old doctor quit her 20-year medical career to open a steamed bun shop, says ‘I just want to live a life I love’Dong's mother and brother eventually supported her and sometimes help at the shop. (AI generated image)

At 45, a Chinese doctor quit her 20-year medical career to open a steamed stuffed bun shop in Wuhan, choosing a completely different life after years of work-related stress, South China Morning Post reported on Tuesday.

Now 48, Dong Min says running the shop keeps her busy and tired, but has also brought her happiness.

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“When I was a doctor, the thought of quitting often crossed my mind. Now, running a bun shop keeps me busy and tired, but I am so happy that I can’t stop,” she said in an interview with the Changjiang Daily.

Dong first attracted attention in 2023 after opening her shop in Wuhan, Hubei province. She graduated from Wuhan University School of Medicine in 1999 and began her career as a gynaecologist in Shenzhen.

She later returned to Wuhan to help her mother run a private clinic. After her mother retired, they closed the clinic and returned to their hometown of Tianmen in Hubei, where Dong took a position as a doctor and legal representative of a small community hospital.

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The role came with significant pressure beyond treating patients.

“As a doctor, I faced considerable mental stress. In addition to treating patients, I had to devote significant energy to managing non-medical affairs, such as dealing with frequent inspections from various government agencies,” Dong explained.

Medical disputes were another concern.

“It is well-known that the relationship between hospitals and patients is often tense in China. In cases of medical disputes, I bore the full responsibility since I was the legal representative of the hospital,” she added.

From doctor to bun seller

Dong's move into the food business began in 2023 after she was inspired by a friend whose family owned a similar shop.

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She initially invested in a bun shop, but when the chef suddenly resigned, Dong learned how to make the buns herself. She quickly mastered the skills and discovered that she enjoyed the work.

She eventually left medicine to run the shop full-time.

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Her family initially opposed the decision because being a doctor is traditionally considered a “decent and respected” profession.

“I am nearly 50 years old and have gone through many experiences. I don’t care what others think of me. I just want to live a life I love and live for myself.”

Her mother and brother eventually supported her and sometimes help at the shop. Dong opened a second outlet in July.

“There is no definitive answer in life. It is never too late to make a change,” Dong said. “I hope to run my bun store until I can no longer move.”

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Published on: Sep 25, 2026 3:30 AM IST
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