Sensex crashes over 1,800 points: Rs 10L cr investor wealth lost; Nifty slips below 25,250

Indian equity benchmarks nosedived in Thursday's trade due to weakness in all sectors. The BSE Sensex pack slumped over 1,800 points while the NSE barometer Nifty hit the sub-25,250 level. At 2:12 pm, the 30-pack Sensex was down 1,814 points or 2.15 per cent at 82,452. The NSE benchmark traded 558 points or 2.16 per cent lower at 25,238. Such was the fall in the domestic indices that around Rs 10 lakh crore of BSE market capitalisation (m-cap) was wiped out.

A surge in crude oil prices due to Iran's missile attack on Israel and Sebi's tightening of F&O rules hit retail sentiment hard, paving the way for the much-anticipated correction in the market. Domestic benchmarks have been at inflated levels for a while, which increases the odds of a correction, said Kotak Institutional Equities.

Here's a look at today's market fall in numbers:

Rs 10 lakh crore investor wealth lost

Investor wealth, as suggested by the BSE m-cap, fell Rs 10.04 lakh crore to Rs 464.82 lakh crore compared with a valuation of Rs 474.86 lakh crore recorded in the previous session. Frontline stocks such as Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL), HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, Larsen & Toubro, Axis Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank and Tata Motors contributed to the fall today.

65 stocks hit 52-week lows on BSE

As many as 65 stocks hit their 52-week lows today. BSE 500 stocks such as Equitas Small Finance Bank Ltd, RBL Bank and Ujjivan Small Finance Bank Ltd hit their respective one-year low levels. That said, 221 stocks touched their one-year high levels today.

2,981 stocks in the red

Out of 4,019 stocks, 2,981 stocks were seen declining. Only 943 stocks were advancing, while 95 stocks remained unchanged.

Hindustan Petroleum, Dabur & 360 One down up to 7%

Shares of Hindustan Petroleum Corporation, Dabur India, 360 One Wam, Godrej Industries, Nuvama Wealth, Godrej Properties, Adani Green Energy, Power Finance Corp, GMR Airports and BPCL fell up to 6.87 per cent.

Auto, financials & energy among top drags

For Sensex, the major culprits that dragged the index lower were RIL, HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, L&T, Axis Bank, Kotak Bank and Tata Motors. Reliance, HDFC Bank, ICICI and L&T alone contributed negatively to a 907-point decline.

On NSE, all the 16 sub-indices were down. Nifty Auto, Nifty Financial Services, Nifty Oil & Gas, Nifty Private Bank and Nifty Realty fell sharply.

FII-DII data

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) offloaded Rs 5,579.35 crore worth of shares on a net basis during the previous session while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) purchased Rs 4,609.55 crore worth of shares, exchange data showed.

On the global front, Asian markets were also trading with sharp cuts. South Korea's Kospi index was down 1.22 per cent and Hong Kong's Hang Seng tanked 1.47 per cent.