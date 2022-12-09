Share Market News Live: Sensex, Nifty open higher on global cues; Paytm, Sun Pharma, HUL in focus

Share Market Updates Today: Indian equity benchmarks started on a higher note today, taking cues from the global markets. Asian stocks mostly climbed in early trade as Japan's Nikkei rose 1.07 per cent and Hong Kong's Hang Seng index moved 0.66 per cent higher. South Korea's Kospi and China's Shanghai Composite, however, edged 0.03 per cent and 0.007 per cent lower, respectively. Overnight, Wall Street finished higher. All three major US stock indexes, which had come under pressure in recent days, rose. Back home, foreign institutional investors sold a net of Rs 1,131.67 crore equities on Thursday, while domestic investors purchased Rs 772.29 crore worth of shares, as per provisional NSE data.

Here are the share market Live Updates:

Share market opening

Sensex rises 119 points or 0.19 per cent to trade at 62,690; Nifty moves 36 points or 0.19 per cent higher to trade at 18,645

Stocks to watch

Paytm: One 97 Communications Ltd, Paytm's parent, said it would hold a board meeting on December 13 to consider a proposal for buyback of equity shares.

Sun Pharma: The pharma giant has issued additional details after the US drug regulator imposed an import alert on future shipments of products made at the plant in Halol, Gujarat.

HUL: Hindustan Unilever Ltd (HUL) said it has entered into the 'Health and Wellbeing (Vitamins, Minerals and Supplements)' category via investments in Zywie Ventures Private Ltd and Nutritionalab Private Ltd.

Max Financial Services: The company has completed acquisition of balance 5.17 per cent stake in Max Life Insurance Company, from Mitsui Sumitomo Insurance Company, Japan. After this transaction, the company's shareholding in Max Life would be increased to 87 per cent.

Lupin: The global pharma major has appointed Spiro Gavaris as President of its US Generics business. The company said Gavaris would be responsible for the overall strategy, implementation and growth of Lupin's US Generics business

Oil prices rise

Brent crude futures rose 74 cents or 0.97 per cent to $76.89 per barrel, while US West Texas Intermediate crude futures moved 81 cents or 1.13 per cent higher to $72.27.

Stocks in F&O ban

Gujarat Narmada Valley Fertilizers & Chemicals (GNFC) and Indiabulls Housing Finance are in F&O (Futures and Options) ban period today. Stocks are placed under F&O ban when the derivative contracts in their securities cross 95 per cent of the market-wide position limit.

FII-DII data

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) sold Rs 1,131.67 crore worth of shares, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) purchased Rs 772.29 crore worth of shares on December 8, provisional NSE data showed.

SGX Nifty

Trends on SGX Nifty indicated a higher opening for the domestic markets. The Nifty Futures on Singapore Exchange also known as the SGX Nifty Futures rose 49.5 points or 0.26 per cent to trade at 18,777.

US stocks

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 183.56 points or 0.55 per cent to close at 33,781.48; the S&P 500 gained 29.59 points or 0.75 per cent to finish at 3,963.51; and the Nasdaq Composite added 123.45 points or 1.13 per cent to settle at 11,082.00.

Previous session

The benchmark BSE Sensex had climbed 160 points or 0.26 per cent to close at 62,571 on Thursday, while the broader NSE Nifty had moved 49 points or 0.26 per cent higher to settle at 18,609.