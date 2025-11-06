Stock market today: Gift Nifty up 33 points; Key levels for Nifty, Sensex & Nifty Bank

Indian stock benchmarks are poised to open higher on Thursday, after a day's hiatus, lifted by strong earnings, though analysts expect consolidation to continue after October's sharp rally. Global sentiments also support the sentiments. However, traders are cautious over consistent FIIs outflows amid the valuations concerns.

Nifty futures on the NSE International Exchange traded 32.70 points, or 0.13 per cent, down at 25,741, hinting at a positive start for the domestic market on Thursday. Asian shares rose on Thursday, reversing a steep selloff from the previous session. Nikkei and Hang Seng jumped nearly 1.3 per cent each, while KOSPI gained nearly a per cent.

Persistent foreign outflows weighed on sentiment. The lack of fresh global cues and cautious positioning ahead of the Nifty’s weekly derivatives expiry added to volatility, said Siddhartha Khemka, Head of Research at Motilal Oswal Financial Services. Weak US economic data and mixed commentary from the US Feb dampened risk appetite, he said.

US stocks rebounded on Wednesday as jitters over inflated tech stock valuations abated. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 225.76 points, or 0.48 per cent, to 47,311.00, the S&P 500 gained 24.74 points, or 0.37 per cent, at 6,796.29 and the Nasdaq Composite climbed 151.16 points, or 0.65 per cent, to 23,499.80.

The dollar held just below multi-month highs on Thursday, with a recovery in appetite for riskier assets pulling it off recent peaks. The 10-year US Treasury yield was last at 4.1474 per cent, having risen nearly seven basis points in the previous session, while the two-year yield stood at 3.6192 per cent.

In commodities, oil prices edged slightly higher, with Brent crude futures up 0.05 per cent at $63.55 a barrel, while US crude ticked up 0.08 per cent to $59.65 per barrel. Spot gold fell 0.3 per cent to $3,969.30 an ounce.

Profit-taking across heavyweight sectors dampened overall mood, while risk appetite remained subdued amid weak global cues, said Ajit Mishra – SVP, Research, Religare Broking. "Traders are advised to align positions accordingly and maintain a strong focus on risk management until a clear directional trend emerges."

Provisional data available with NSE suggest that FPIs turned net sellers of domestic stocks to the tune of Rs 1,067.01 crore on Tuesday. On the other hand, domestic institutional investors (DIIs) turned buyers of Indian equities to the tune of Rs 1,202.90 crore on a net-net basis.



Nifty50 & Sensex outlook

Nifty50 found initial support near the 21EMA. The RSI indicates weak price momentum with a bearish crossover, said Rupak De, Senior Technical Analyst at LKP Securities. "If the index falls below 25,590, the correction may extend towards 25,500–25,525. On the other hand, resistance is placed at 25,700, above which the index could regain strength," he said.

As long as the market is trading below 25,700/83,750, weak sentiment is likely to continue. On the downside, the market could slip to 25,550/83,300, said Shrikant Chouhan, Head of Equity Research at Kotak Securities. "Weakness may also persist, which could drag the market to 25,450–25,400/83,000-82,800. On the flip side, above 25,700/83,750, the market is likely to bounce back to 25,800/84,100 and 25,875/84,400," he said.



Nifty Bank outlook

Nifty Bank may extend consolidation of the last two weeks, forming base after the next leg of up move. A decisive move above last two week’s high of 58,577 would confirm a breakout continuation, said Bajaj Broking. "On the downside, immediate support is seen around 57,300–57,500, aligning with the previous breakout zone, while a stronger support base lies near 56,800–56,500."

Nifty Bank signals a pause in its recent attempt. Key support is positioned at 57,700, and a decisive break below this level could lead to further downside toward 57,500 and 57,300, said Amruta Shinde at Technical & Derivative Analyst at Choice Broking. "On the upside, resistance is seen at 58,000–58,200, and a breakout above this zone could potentially extend the rebound toward 58,500."