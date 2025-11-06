Top stocks in news: Orkla, RBL Bank, TCS, Sun Pharma, Grasim, Britannia, Paytm, IndiGo

Indian benchmark indices settled with big cuts on Tuesday amid feeble global cues and profit booking over FIIs selling ahead of mid-week holiday. BSE Sensex cracked 519.34 points, or 0.62 per cent, to settle at 83,459.15, while NSE's Nifty50 tanked 165.70 points, or 0.64 per cent, to close at 25,597.65. Here are the stocks that may remain under spotlight before the opening bell on Thursday, November 06, 2025:

Q2 results today: Apollo Hospitals, Lupin, LIC of India, ABB India, Ola Electric, UPL, Zydus Lifesciences, Abbott India, Amber Enterprises, Amara Raja Energy, Aster DM, Chola Finance, Crompton Greaves, Cummins India, Godrej Properties, Hexaware Tech, Mankind Pharma, MCX, Saatvik Green and Smartworks Coworking will announce their results for September 2025 quarter today.

Corporate actions today: Shares of Hindustan Petroleum Corporation, Nippon Life India Asset Management, Share India Securities, TD Power Systems and Vaibhav Global shall trade ex-dividend today.

Orkla India: The South India-based FMCG player will make its Dalal Street debut on Thursday as the company raised a total of Rs 1,667.52 crore via IPO between October 29 and October 31. It sold its shares for Rs 730 apiece with a lot size of 20 equity shares. The issue was overall subscribed a solid 48.73 times.

RBL Bank: Homegrown auto major Mahindra and Mahindra is likely to sell its entire 3.45 per cent stake in the bank, with the block size likely at $78 million (Rs 682 crore) and a floor price of Rs 317 per share, 2.1 per cent discount to last close price of Rs 323.85.

Sun Pharmaceutical Industries: The drug major reported a 2.6 per cent YoY jump in the net profit at Rs 3,118 crore, while revenue inched up 8.6 per cent YoY to Rs 14,405.22 crore for the September 2025 quarter. Its Ebitda increased 14.9 per cent YoY to Rs 4,527.1 crore, while Ebitda margin stood at 31.3 per cent for the quarter.

Tata Consultancy Services: The IT services, consulting, and business solutions company has expanded its 18-year partnership with ABB to modernize ABB’s global hosting operations, simplify its IT landscape, and strengthen its digital foundation to drive resilience and innovation.

Grasim Industries: The Aditya Birla Group company's profit increased 11.6 per cent YoY to Rs 804.6 crore, while revenue surged 26 per cent YoY to Rs 9,610.3 crore for the quarter ended on September 30, 2025. Ebitda came in at Rs 5,217 crore, up 29 per cent for the quarter, mainly driven by higher profitability in the cement and chemicals businesses.

Britannia Industries: The FMCG major reported a 23 per cent YoY jump in the net profit at Rs 654.5 crore, while revenue increased 4 per cent YoY to Rs 4,752.2 crore for the September 2025 quarter. Ebitda rose 27 per cent YoY to Rs 866.1 crore, while margins improved to 22 per cent for the quarter.

InterGlobe Aviation: The parent company budget carrier IndiGo reported widening of net loss to Rs 2,582.1 crore, while revenue grew 9.3 per cent YoY to Rs 18,555.3 crore. Ebitdar tanked 54.2 per cent YoY to Rs 1,114.3 crore, while Ebitdar margins crashed to 6 per cent for the quarter.

One 97 Communication: The parent company of Paytm reported a sharp fall in the net profit at Rs 21 crore, thanks to an exceptional loss of Rs 190 crore. Revenue grew 24.2 per cent YoY to Rs 2,061 crore. The fintech major also announced a partnership with Groq to power real-time AI for payments and platform intelligence.

Adani Energy Solutions: The Adani Group company has signed an agreement with RSWM for the supply of 60 MW of renewable energy to RSWM’s multiple plant locations. RSWM invested Rs 60 crore under the Group Captive Scheme with a renewable generation company for the supply of 31.53 crore units of green power per annum to its manufacturing facilities across Rajasthan.

United Spirits: The brewer player has initiated a strategic review of the investment in its wholly owned subsidiary, Royal Challengers Sports (RCSPL), whose business comprises ownership of the 'Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB)' franchise teams of both men and women T-20 cricket tournaments hosted by the BCCI annually. It is expected the process will conclude by March 31, 2026.

Zydus Lifesciences: The pharma major has received an establishment inspection report (EIR) from the USFDA for its manufacturing facility in SEZ II, Ahmedabad. The USFDA conducted an inspection at the group’s manufacturing plant during August 11-14, 2025. The USFDA has concluded this inspection as closed, with no observations.

Indian Hotels Company: The hotel major's net profit tumbled 48.6 per cent YoY to Rs 284.9 crore, while revenue rose 11.8 per cent YoY to Rs 2,040.8 crore for the second quarter ended on March 31, 2025.

Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers: The defence space shipping company posted a net profit of Rs 153 crore, soaring up 56.2 per cent YoY, while revenue rose 45.5 per cent YoY to Rs 1,677.4 crore, supported by strong execution and steady progress of ongoing projects. Ebitda more than doubled to Rs 156 crore, while margins expanded to 9.3 per cent.

CSB Bank: The private lender's net profit increased 15.8 per cent YoY to Rs 160.3 crore, while net interest income rose 423.6 crore 15.3 per cent YoY to Rs 423.6 crore. Provision & contingencies zoom 357.6 per cent YoY to Rs 63.7 crore. NPAs fell on both gross and net levels.

India Shelter Finance Corporation: The housing finance player reported 35 per cent YoY jump in the net profit at Rs 122 crore, while revenue from operations rose more than 30 per cent YoY to Rs 368.91 crore for the September 2025 quarter. AUM stood at Rs 9,252 crore, rising 34 per cent YoY, while return on equity stood at 17 per cent for the reported period.

Marksans Pharma: The pharma company's wholly owned subsidiary, Relonchem in the UK, has received marketing authorization for its product Exemestane 25mg film-coated tablets from the UK MHRA. Exemestane tablets are used to treat hormone-positive breast cancer in postmenopausal women.

Muthoot Microfin: The NBFC reported a 50.5 per cent YoY fall in the net profit at Rs 30.5 crore, while net interest income declined a 13.3 per cent YoY fall to 345.4 crore for the three-months ended on September 30, 2025. Net interest margins contracted 143 bps to 11.9 per cent, while asset quality remained stable for the reported quarter.

Elitecon International: The tobacco products player reported 128 per cent YoY jump in the net profit at Rs 20.20 crore, while revenue from operations soared 538 per cent YoY to Rs 504.9 crore for Q2FY26. Ebitda for the quarter increased 115 per cent YoY to Rs 43.90 crore for the reported period, reflecting operational efficiency and margin expansion.

Aimtron Electronics: The electronics design and manufacturing company reported a 81.4 per cent YoY jump in the net profit at Rs 20.29 crore, while revenue soared 112.5 per cent YoY to Rs 122.58 crore for the half year ended on September 30, 2025. Its Ebitda zoomed 104.8 per cent YoY to Rs 30.11 crore, while Ebitda margins dropped to 24.6 per cent for the quarter.