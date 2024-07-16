Stocks in news: Bajaj Auto, Jio Financial, HUL, Vedanta, Lupin, SpiceJet, Angel One and JNK India

Indian benchmark indices settled with decent gains on Monday on the back of positive global cues led by FIIs buying and strong IT earnings so far. BSE Sensex advanced 145.52 points, or 0.18 per cent to end at 80,664.86. The Nifty50 index jumped 84.55 points, or 0.35 per cent, to settle at 24,586.70 for the day. Here are the stocks that may remain under spotlight before the opening bell on Monday, July 15, 2024:



Q1 results today: Bajaj Auto, L&T Finance, Crisil, Century Textiles & Industries, Himadri Speciality Chemical, Alok Industries, Jubilant Ingrevia, Just Dial, Network18 Media & Investment, TV18 Broadcast, DB Corp, DEE Development Engineers and more will announce their earnings for the June 2024 quarter later today.



Corporate Actions: Shares of M&M Forgings will trade ex-bonus today. Other stocks including Dr Reddy's Laboratories, Central Depository Services (India), GACM Technologies, IDBI Bank, IDFC, Lupin, Nestle, M&M Finance, Punjab & Sind Bank, Sakuma Exports & TTK Healthcare will trade ex-dividend today.



Hindustan Unilever: The FMCG major's board has approved the sale and divestment of its water purification business, operating under the brand Pureit, to A O Smith India Water Products for $72 million (Rs 601 crore), on a slump sale basis.



Vedanta: The metal mining company launched its Qualified Institution Placement (QIP) issue on July 15, setting a floor price of Rs 461.26 per share.



Jio Financial Services: The shadow lender posted a 5.81 per cent dip in YoY consolidated profit at Rs 312.63 crore during the first quarter of the ongoing financial year. The demerger entity from RIL, reported a 0.89 per cent YoY rise in revenue from operations to Rs 417.82 crore in Q1FY25. The company commenced leasing AirFiber devices in June 2024.



Lupin: The pharma major has divested its US Commercial Women’s Health Specialty business to Evofem Biosciences Inc, a US biopharmaceutical company focused exclusively on women’s health. Lupin stands to receive up to $84 million from this divestment, which includes commercializing SOLOSEC (secnidazole) 2g oral granules.



Angel One: The new-age brokerage firm reported a 32.57 per cent increase in consolidated net profit to Rs 293 crore YoY in June 2024 quarter. The financial services firm's revenue from operations jumped 73.7 per cent YoY to Rs 1,394.4 crore. It added 2.6 million clients in Q1FY25, a degrowth of 10.5 per cent sequentially.



Century Textiles & Industries: Birla Estates, a wholly owned subsidiary of paper products player, has acquired a 5-acre land parcel in Gurugram, with potential for approximately 10 lakh square feet of development and expected revenue exceeding Rs 1,400 crore.



SpiceJet: The budget carrier reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 127 crore for the fourth quarter ended March 2024 in a delayed announcement. However the company had posted losses of Rs 6.2 crore and Rs 299 crore for the March and December 2023 quarters, respectively. SpiceJet has been into multiple financial troubles and deferred its fourth quarter results.



Unichem Laboratories: The USFDA conducted an inspection at the drug manufacturer's Goa formulation facility from July 8-15. The inspection concluded with five observations, primarily concerning procedural changes.



Ujaas Energy: The power generation firm's board has approved a bonus issue in the ratio of 1:4 (one bonus share for every four shares held) and the appointment of Anurag Mundra as a wholetime director for a term of 5 years, subject to shareholder approval.



JNK India: The recently listed industrial products company has secured an order worth up to Rs 50 crore from JNK Global, Korea, for a regeneration furnace for a refinery project in Oklahoma, USA.



Sarda Proteins: Shipra Gandhi has resigned as Chief Financial Officer (CFO) of the edible products company for personal reasons, effective July 15.