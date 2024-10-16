Stocks in news: Bajaj Auto, ONGC, Cochin Shipyard, LTIMindtree, PFC, PNC Infra, RailTel & HFCL

Indian benchmark indices settled lower on Tuesday amid mixed global cues. BSE Sensex shed 152.93 points or 0.19 per cent, to end at 81,820.12. NSE's Nifty50 dropped 70.60 points, or 0.28 per cent, to close at 25,057.35. Here are the stocks that may remain under spotlight before the opening bell on Wednesday, October 16, 2024:

Corporate actions today: Shares of Pondy Oxides & Chemicals will trade ex-split today, while shares of NRB Bearings will trade ex-dividend today.



Q2 results today: Bajaj Auto, L&T Technology Services, Mphasis, Crisil, Himadri Speciality Chemical, Tips Music, South Indian Bank, Pondy Oxides & Chemicals, Accelya Solutions India, Cellecor Gadgets, Aditya Birla Money, Rajnish Wellness and more will announce their results for the September 2024 quarter later today.



Cochin Shipyard: The Government of India will be selling a 5 per cent stake in shipping PSU via the offer-for-sale (OFS) route. The floor price has been fixed at Rs 1,540 per share. The OFS includes a base offer size of 2.5 per cent and a green shoe option of 2.5 per cent. The issue will open for non-retail investors on October 16 and for retail investors on October 17.



LTIMindtree: The IT player's subsidiary, LTIMindtree GmbH, and step-down subsidiary, Nielsen + Partner Unternehmensberater GmbH in Germany, have merged, effective October 2. Following the merger, Nielsen + Partner Unternehmensberater GmbH has been deregistered.



Oil and Natural Gas Corporation: ONGC Petro additions (OPaL) has allotted 559.48 crore equity shares to ONGC via a rights issue. After this allotment, the shareholding of the company has increased from 91.16 per cent to 94.04 per cent for Rs 5,594.8 crore.



Power Finance Corporation: The PSU shadow lender has transferred two wholly owned subsidiaries of PFC Consulting—Jamnagar Transmission and Navinal Transmission—to Adani Energy Solutions for Rs 19.3 crore and Rs 19.14 crore, respectively. PFC Consulting is a subsidiary of Power Finance Corporation.



PNC Infratech: The infra player has received letter of acceptance (LoA) from the Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation (MSRDC) for two EPC road projects worth Rs 4,630 crore. The projects involve the construction of an access-controlled Pune ring road from Indori to Chimbali.



RailTel Corporation of India: The company has received a work order from the Maharashtra Housing and Area Development Authority for a project amounting to Rs 79.84 crore. The project involves selecting a service provider to set up, migrate, and manage a data center and disaster recovery site for MHADA on the cloud.



Central Bank of India: The Competition Commission of India has approved the proposed acquisition of 24.91 per cent shareholding in Future Generali India Insurance and 25.18 per cent shareholding in Future Generali India Life Insurance by Central Bank of India.



HFCL: The telecom infra player has launched two Unlicensed Band Radio (UBR) products, which include (a) a 1 Gbps small form factor 4G/5G backhauling radio offering unprecedented spectral and power efficiency, and (b) an energy-efficient 2 Gbps point-to-multipoint rural connectivity UBR.



GR Infraprojects: The infra company has received a letter of acceptance (LoA) from the Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation for a project worth Rs 1,885.63 crore. The project involves the construction of an access-controlled Pune ring road in the Pune district, package PRR W5, from village Kalyan/Rathwade to village Shivare/Kusgaon in Maharashtra, on an EPC basis.



Capri Global Capital: The non-banking financial company has launched its Rooftop Solar Finance product under MSME loans. It has partnered with Credit Fair, a renewable energy fintech, to onboard customers digitally to avail loans and aims to build a separate loan book of Rs 1,000 crore in the coming years.



Bhageria Industries: The dye and pigment player has received a letter of award (LoA) for a solar power developer (SPD) for solar photovoltaic power generating stations with a total capacity of 32 MW (AC) under Component C of the PM-KUSUM scheme. Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company will purchase the power generated from the project for 25 years.



Tembo Global Industries: The metal player has received an order from the Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company for a 25-year Power Purchase Agreement (PPA) for solar photovoltaic power generating stations with a capacity of 124 MW (AC) under the Mukhyamantri Saur Krushi Vahini Yojana 2.0.