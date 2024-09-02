Stocks in news: FirstCry, NBCC, Gujarat Gas, NHPC, RailTel, Siemens, Emami, Biocon, SJVN & auto stocks

Indian benchmark indices ended the week on a high on Friday on optimism over rate cuts by the US Federal Reserve. BSE Sensex jumped 231.16 points or 0.28 per cent, to end the session at 82,365.77. NSE's Nifty50 gained 83.95 points, or 0.33 per cent, to close at 25,235.90. Here are the stocks that may remain under spotlight before the opening bell on Monday, September 02, 2024:



Related Articles

Corporate actions today: Shares of Bondada Engineering will trade ex-split today. Shares of Accent Microcell, Delaplex, Dynamic Industries, Kopran, Krystal Integrated Services, Lancor Holdings, Sanco Trans and more will trade ex-dividend today.



Auto stocks: Automobile companies including two-&-three wheelers, four wheelers, passenger vehicles and commercial vehicles will be in focus during the trading session on Monday after announcing their sales figures for the month of August 2024.



Brainbees Solutions: The parent-company of FirstCry brand reported a narrower consolidated net loss of Rs 57.6 crore for the quarter ended June 30, 2024 from Rs 90 crore reported by the company in the year ago period. The revenue from operations stood at Rs 1,652 crore, rising 17 per cent YoY.



Gujarat Gas: The company board of city gas distributor approved a scheme of arrangement and amalgamation on August 30, involving Gujarat State Petroleum Corporation (GSPC), GSPC Energy, and Gujarat State Petronet (GSPL) merging into the company. The arrangement outlines the integration of GSPC, GSPL, and GEL with GGL.



SJVN,, RailTel & NHPC: The Government of India has granted Navratna Status to SJVN, NHPC, and RailTel Corporation of India.



HDFC Asset Management Company: The state run insurer Life Insurance Corporation of India has reduced its shareholding in HDFC AMC to 2.88 per cent from 4.91 per cent between July 1 and August 29.



Oil India: The PSU exploration company has signed hook-up agreements with Indra Dhanus Gas Grid (IGGL) to enhance energy infrastructure in the North-East region.



NBCC India: The company board of directors has approved a bonus issue of one share for every two equity shares held. The record date for the bonus issue is October 7.



Hindustan Petroleum Corporation: Pushp Kumar Joshi has superannuated as Chairman & Managing Director, effective September 1, and ceased to be a director. The Ministry of Petroleum & Natural Gas has appointed Rajneesh Narang, currently Director-Finance, as the interim Chairman & Managing Director for three months, starting September 1.



Wipro: The IT solutions provider has appointed Srikumar Rao as the Global Head of its Engineering Edge Business Line, effective October 5, following the resignation of Harmeet Chauhan. Srikumar will report to Srini Pallia.



Siemens: The capital goods company has received an order from the Deputy Commissioner of Income-tax, with a potential tax demand of Rs 29.4 crore. This increases the total cumulative amount in ongoing litigations and disputes with the Deputy Commissioner of Income-tax to Rs 77.5 crore.



Century Textiles and Industries: The Aditya Birla Group-owned paper products player's wholly-owned subsidiary Birla Estates has signed an agreement with LGCPL Group to co-develop a 131-acre land parcel in Sector 150, Noida.



Emami: The FMCG company has acquired the remaining 49.60 per cent stake in Helios Lifestyle, which owns the premium men's grooming brand 'The Man Company'. Emami now holds a 100 per cent stake in Helios.



Krishna Institute of Medical Sciences: The company has acquired a 100 per cent equity stake in Chalasani Hospitals, Visakhapatnam, for Rs 28 crore. Chalasani Hospitals is a 200-bed hospital established in 1995.



Biocon: The biopharma firm's subsidiary Biocon Pharma has received USFDA approval for Sacubitril/Valsartan tablets and Daptomycin for injection. It has also received an establishment inspection report (EIR) from the USFDA for its greenfield API facility in Visakhapatnam, allowing it to commence commercial supplies to the US market.



MOIL: The state-owned metal company has reduced the prices of ferro-grade manganese ores with manganese content of Mn-44 per cent and above by 20 per cent for September. It has also lowered prices of all other ferro grades of manganese ore with manganese content below Mn-44 per cent by 15 per cent.



Insecticides India: The company board of directors has approved a buyback of 500,000 shares for up to Rs 50 crore at Rs 1,000 per share. The record date for the buyback is September 11.



GPT Infraprojects: The civil construction player has been declared the lowest bidder for a Rs 204 crore project from CAO Construction, South Eastern Railway, involving the construction of a road over bridge between Andul-Sankrail and Nalpur-Bauria stations.