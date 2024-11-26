Stocks in news: HUL, Power Grid, BHEL, Zomato ACME Solar, Sagility, Premier Energies & Wipro

Indian benchmark indices settled higher on Monday following the outcome of Maharashtra assembly elections which boosted the morale of Dalal Street. BSE Sensex zoomed 992.74 or 1.25 per cent to end at 80,109.85. NSE's Nifty50 rallied 314.65 points or 1.32 per cent, to settle at 24,221.90. Here are the stocks that may remain under spotlight before the opening bell on Tuesday, November 26, 2024:



Corporate actions today: Shares of Dev IT, Dolat Algotech, Elpro International, Ganesh Ecosphere, Gillette India, GPT Infraprojects, Kaveri Seeds Company, Polyplex Corporation, Sun TV Network and more will trade ex-dividend for today. Rights issue of NHC Foods and UPL will open today.



Quarterly results today: Siemens, Ansal Properties & Infrastructure and Unistar Multimedia will announce their quarterly earnings later today.



Hindustan Unilever: The FMCG company's board has given its approval to demerge the ice cream business into an independent listed entity. Shareholders of HUL will receive shares in the new entity in proportion to their shareholding in HUL. The ice cream business will be listed as a separate entity.



Power Grid Corporation of India: The PSU player has been declared as the successful bidder to establish an inter-state transmission system in Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan. The project comprises the establishment of 765/400kV substations in Uttar Pradesh, 765kV & 400kV transmission lines traversing Rajasthan & Uttar Pradesh.



Zomato: The food delivery giant opened its qualified institutions placement (QIP) issue on November 25. It has fixed the floor price at Rs 265.91 per share. Meanwhile, it has announced the liquidation of its step-down subsidiary, Zomato Internet LLC, which did not have any active business operations.



Wipro: The technology services and consulting company has appointed Omkar Nisal as the Chief Executive Officer of the Europe Strategic Market Unit (SMU), effective immediately. Omkar will report to CEO and MD Srini Pallia and will also join the Wipro Executive Board. Omkar succeeded Pierre Bruno, who is stepping down.



Bharat Heavy Electricals: The capital goods player has received a notification of award for the Khavda-Nagpur HVDC project from Power Grid Corporation of India. A consortium of BHEL and Hitachi Energy India has been awarded the contract for the establishment of 800.



HDFC Life Insurance Company: The company has received communication from an unknown source who has shared certain data fields of its customers with malicious intent. The company has initiated an information security assessment and data log analysis.



ACME Solar Holdings: The recently listed renewable energy player reported over 60 per cent YoY fall in consolidated net profit at Rs 15.29 crore for September quarter FY25 mainly due to lower revenues. The company's revenue declined 19.7 per cent YoY to Rs 259.6 crore for the quarter.



Sagility India: The recently listed healthcare solutions provider reported a 235.6 per cent rise in its net profit of Rs 117.3 crore for the September 2024 quarter. The company's revenue from operations jumped 21.1 per cent to Rs 1,325 crore for the reported quarter.



Premier Energies: The solar company's subsidiaries—Premier Energies Global Environment, Premier Energies International, and Premier Energies Photovoltaic—have received multiple orders worth Rs 1,087 crore from two large independent power producers (IPP) and one other customer. These orders include Rs 964 crore for solar modules and Rs 123 crore for solar cells.



GE Vernova T&D India: Promoter entity Grid Equipments will sell up to an 8.38 per cent stake in GE Vernova via an offer-for-sale (OFS), including a base issue of 5.47 per cent equity and a greenshoe option of 2.91 per cent equity. The issue will open for non-retail investors on November 26 and for retail investors on November 27.



Ashoka Buildcon: The infra company has received a letter of award for a road project worth Rs 1,391 crore from NHAI. The project involves the development of a 4-lane economic corridor from Bowaichandi to Guskara-Katwa road section of NH 116A (Package-3) in West Bengal under the Hybrid Annuity Mode.



Stove Kraft: The appliances company has commissioned its newly constructed cast iron foundry at the Harohalli factory. The foundry was built at a cost of Rs 40 crore. Its current installed capacity is 2.2 million pieces per annum and has been designed to reach 4.4 million pieces per annum in the future.



Gulf Oil Lubricants India: Gulf Oil and Piaggio Vehicles (Piaggio India, a 100 per cent subsidiary of the Italian Piaggio Group) have renewed their strategic partnership agreement to extend collaboration in delivering co-branded lubricants across Piaggio's commercial vehicle segment. This exclusive partnership, renewed until 2030.



LT Foods: The FMCG company has announced its official entry into Saudi Arabia with the inauguration of a new office in Riyadh to tap the $2 billion rice and rice-based food market in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. It plans to invest SAR 185 million in warehousing, stocks, and people over the next five years in the Kingdom.



Positron Energy: The company has executed a master agreement with HPCL LNG for a 5-year tenure for regasification services on a spot basis at the Chhara LNG Terminal in Gujarat. HPCL LNG Limited is the owner and operator of LNG receiving and regasification facilities at Chhara, whereas Positron Energy intends to purchase and import LNG into India and has approached HPCL LNG to receive and regasify such LNG at HPCL LNG’s facilities.