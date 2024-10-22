Stocks in news: Hyundai, Bajaj Housing, Ola Electric, Zomato, RVNL, Eicher Motor & Paytm

Indian benchmark indices ended the volatile session on Monday on a muted note and settled with mild cuts. BSE Sensex shed 73.48 points or 0.09 per cent, to end the session at 81,151.27. NSE's Nifty50 dropped 72.95 points, or 0.29 per cent, to close at 24,781.10 for the day. Here are the stocks that may remain under spotlight before the opening bell on Tuesday, October 22, 2024:

Q2 results today: Bajaj Finance, Power Grid, Adani Green, Zomato, Varun Beverages, Adani Energy Solutions, ICICI Prudential Life, Indus Towers, Mazagon Dock, Persistent Systems, SRF, Supreme Industries, One97 Communications, Coforge, Max Financial, M&M Finance, Aditya Birla Real Estate and more will announced the results for the September 2024 quarter later today.



Corporate actions today: Shares of HCL Technologies and Gopal Snacks will trade ex-dividend today.



Hyundai Motor India: Shares of auto player will make their Dalal Street debut on Tuesday after the passenger vehicle maker raised Rs 27,856 crore via its IPO which was open for bidding between October 15-17 and was sold in the price band of Rs 1,865-1,960 apiece. The issue was overall booked 2.3 times.



Eicher Motors: Royal Enfield has commenced operations of its manufacturing unit (Category 2) and flagship showroom in Bangladesh. The company has set up business in collaboration with IFAD Motors in Bangladesh. The new manufacturing facility is Royal Enfield’s sixth assembly unit outside India, following Nepal, Brazil, Thailand, Colombia, and Argentina.



Bajaj Housing Finance: The recently listed shadow lender reported a 21 per cent YoY rise in its net profit at Rs 546, while its net-interest income rose 13 per cent YoY to Rs 713 crore but net interest margin drop[ed to 4.1 per cent. However, disbursements declined to Rs 12,014 crore, while AUM grews 26 per cent to Rs 1.02 lakh crore.



Ola Electric Mobility: Ola Electric has reported that 99.1 per cent of the 10,644 complaints received from the Central Consumer Protection Authority (CCPA) have been resolved. The company has provided the requested information and clarifications in response to the Show Cause Notice from the CCPA.



Rail Vikas Nigam: The railways company has incorporated its wholly owned subsidiary, 'Company Rail Vikas Nigam' in Saudi Arabia, effective October 18.



Union Bank of India: The PSU lender's net profit jumped 34.4 per cent YoY to Rs 4,720 crore, while net interest income fell 0.9 per cent to Rs 9,047 crore. Gross NPA dropped to 4.36 per cent but net NPAs rose to 0.98 per cent for the reported quarter.



Cyient DLM: The aerospace and defence maker's profit rose 5.5 per cent YoY to Rs 15.5 crore, while revenue was up 33.4 per cent YoY to Rs 389.5 crore. Ebitda came in at Rs 31.6 crore, rising 34.4 per cent YoY with margins expanding 6 bps to 8.1 per cent.



Epigral: The specialty chemical company opened its qualified institutions placement (QIP) issue on October 21. The floor price has been fixed at Rs 2,203.29 per share.



Lemon Tree Hotels: The hotel chain has signed a License Agreement for a hotel property with 72 rooms in Kalaburagi, Karnataka. The property will be managed by its subsidiary, Carnation Hotels, and is expected to open in FY27.



Sona BLW Precision Forgings: The auto components company has inaugurated its new plant in Manesar, Haryana. This is the company's second plant for the driveline business in IMT Manesar. This plant will assist in catering to the growing demand for the company's driveline products.



MAS Financial Services: The non-banking financial company has entered into a strategic co-lending partnership with UCO Bank for lending to micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs).



Sky Gold: The B2B jewellery manufacturing player has approved allotment of 9,99,259 equity shares to eligible qualified institutional buyers for Rs 270 crore to fund the company's growth prospects. The company has issued shares at Rs 2,702 per share to Motilal Oswal, Kotak Mahindra Life Insurance Company and Bank of India.