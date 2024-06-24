Stocks in news: IREDA, Cipla, TVS Motors, DMART, Bank of Baroda, Lupin and Prestige Estate

Domestic equity markets ended lower on Friday on the back of profit booking at Dalal Street. BSE Sensex dropped 269.03 points, or 0.35 per cent to settle at 77,209.90. NSE's Nifty50 index declined 65.90 points, or 0.28 per cent, to end the session at 23,501.10. Here are the stocks that may remain under spotlight before the opening bell on Friday, June 21, 2024:



Cipla: The USFDA has conducted an inspection at the pharma firm's manufacturing facility in Goa, India from June 10-21 2024. At the conclusion of the inspection, it received six inspectional observations in Form 483. The company will work closely with the USFDA and is committed to address these comprehensively within stipulated time.



TVS Motors: The two-wheeler maker signed an agreement with CSC Grameen e-stores for its commercial vehicle range of three-wheelers. The partnership will enable CSC's village-level entrepreneurs to serve as a touchpoint for TVS Motors commercial vehicles.



Bank of Baroda: The state-run lenders board is scheduled to meet on July 5 to consider and approve the raising of long-term bonds for financing infrastructure and affordable housing.



Lupin: The global pharma major announced that it has received the establishment inspection report (EIR) from the USFDA for its manufacturing facility in Somerset, New Jersey, with a voluntary action indicated (VAI) status. The facility was inspected from May 7 to May 17, 2024.



Prestige Estate Projects: The real estate company's board has approved raising funds by issuing equity shares for an aggregate amount not exceeding Rs 5,000 crore.



Avenue Supermarts: The operator of D-Mart supermarket chain has opened a new store at Gopalapatnam, Visakhapatnam. With this addition, the total number of stores stands at 370.



Alembic Pharma: The drugmaker company has set July 15 as the record date for determining the dividend for FY24.



IREDA: The state-run shadow lender raised Rs 1,500 crore through the issuance of bonds. The bond issuance consisted of a base issue of Rs 500 crore and a green shoe option of Rs 1,000 crore and was oversubscribed 2.65 times.



Honeywell Automation India: The auto part maker has received a demand notice from the Department of Registration and Stamps, Government of Maharashtra, for a reduced penalty of Rs 1.67 lakh. The company says that there will be no material impact on the financials or operations and is in the process of evaluating the demand to take appropriate actions.



MAS Financial: The non-banking financial company allotted 5,000 rated, listed, senior, secured, redeemable, transferable, taxable, non-convertible debentures of an aggregate face value of Rs 50 crore on a private placement basis.



Craftsman Automation: The auto components company has approved the allotment of 27,27,272 equity shares to eligible qualified institutional buyers at an issue price of Rs 4,400 per equity share.



Pfizer: The pharmaceuticals company has received an order from the Deputy Commissioner, State Tax, Dehradun, for a penalty of Rs 14.19 lakh for the financial year 2017-18, under the Value Added Tax Act, 2005. The company has stated that based on their assessment, they believe that the demand is not maintainable, and they are in the process of preparing an appeal against the order.



Sky Gold: The jewellery company approved the purchase of 100 per cent equity shares of Starmangalsutra Pvt Ltd and Sparkling Chains Pvt Ltd held by existing shareholders of the company. This will result in 100 per cent acquisition of the paid-up equity share capital of both companies by way of a share swap.



Religare Enterprises: The financial services firm has received an Order-In-Appeal for the period FY 2007-08 to 2014-15, issued by the Commissioner of Central Tax (Appeal-II), New Delhi, for a penalty of Rs 15.64 crore. The company is in the process of determining further steps.



GRM Overseas: The agriculture products player approved a fund-raise of Rs 136.5 crore through the issuance of share warrants on a preferential basis to 33 investors, including promoters and non-promoter investors. This includes the allotment of up to 91,00,000 share warrants at an issue price of Rs 150, at a premium of Rs 148 per warrant.



Hilton Metal Forgings: The forgings company launched wagon axles for railway wagons.