Stocks in news: NBCC, Jio Financial, GAIL, Adani Energy, Lupin, Paytm, Adani Wilmar & MTNL

Indian benchmark indices settled lower for another session on Friday amid rising geopolitical concerns in the middle east, rising crude oil prices and consistent FIIs selling. BSE Sensex cracked 808.65 points or 0.98 per cent, to end at 81,688.45. NSE's Nifty50 index bled 235.50 points, or 0.93 per cent, to close at 25,014.60. Here are the stocks that may remain under spotlight before the opening bell on Monday, October 07, 2024:

Related Articles



Corporate actions today: Shares of NBCC (India) will trade ex-bonus today, while rights of Geojit Financial Services will open for bidding today. Shares of Jupiter Wagons and KP Energy will trade ex-dividend today.



GAIL (India): The PSU player has signed an MoU with AM Green to jointly develop renewable energy projects of up to 2.5 GW and green chemical projects. The partnership focuses on the long-term supply of carbon dioxide (CO2) for eMethanol production and the exploration of hybrid renewable energy projects across India.



Jio Financial Services: The capital markets regulator Sebi has granted in-principal approval to the company and BlackRock Financial Management Inc to act as co-sponsors and set up the proposed mutual fund.



Lupin: The USFDA has issued five observations to the pharma player's biotech facility in Pune following an inspection conducted between September 25 and October 4. The regulator completed a pre-approval inspection of this facility.



Adani Energy Solutions: The Gautam Adani led company has incorporated a wholly owned subsidiary, Adani Energy Solutions Glo.



One 97 Communications: Manmeet Singh Dhody has stepped down as Chief Technology Officer - Payments, effective October 4, and has transitioned to a new role as an AI Fellow at the company. The board has approved the appointment of Deependra Singh Rathore as Chief Technology Officer - Payments, effective October 4.



Adani Wilmar: The FMCG player's edible oil business maintained strong momentum with double-digit volume growth. Food & FMCG segment records revenue growth of 36% led by increased outlet penetration, repeat purchases of food products. Food & FMCG segment excluding G2G business revenue growth at 26 per cent.



Bank of Maharashtra: The PSU lender has closed its qualified institutions placement (QIP) issue on October 4. The board has approved the allotment of 61.01 crore equity shares to eligible qualified institutional buyers (including LIC, ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company, and Aditya Birla Sun Life Insurance) at a price of Rs 57.36 per share, amounting to Rs 3,500 crore.



TVS Supply Chain Solutions: The logistics solutions company has signed an inter-corporate loan agreement with its wholly owned subsidiary, FIT 3PL Warehousing. Through this transaction, the company aims to maximize cash flow within the group to achieve interest cost savings and improve overall profitability.



BLS International Services: The visa services player company has completed the acquisition of a 100 per cent stake in Citizenship Invest, a Dubai-based firm specializing in fast-track investor programs for residency and citizenship across more than 15 countries, for $31 million (Rs 260 crore).



Landmark Cars: The car retailer company has received a Letter of Intent from Mercedes-Benz India for a dealership in Patna. This dealership will cater to the high-potential geographies of Bihar and Jharkhand, offering sales and after-sales services for Mercedes-Benz cars.



CG Power & Industrial Solutions: The utility company has signed an asset purchase agreement with Renesas Electronics Corporation to acquire its radio frequency components business for $36 million, marking its entry into semiconductor design.



RKEC Projects: The company has received a work order worth Rs 186.7 crore from the Maharashtra Maritime Board.



Akzo Nobel India: Netherlands-based parent company Akzo Nobel NV has decided to conduct a strategic review of its portfolio to redeploy capital towards growing its core coatings businesses. The initial focus will be on its decorative paints positions in South Asia. The portfolio review will explore various strategic options, ranging from partnerships or joint ventures to mergers or divestments.



Antony Waste Handling Cell: The waste management player's material subsidiary, AG Enviro Infra Projects, has secured a contract worth Rs 908 crore for door-to-door collection and transportation (C&T) of municipal solid waste from Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation. The contract is for a duration of nine years.



Gravita India: The company board has approved raising up to Rs 1,000 crore through the issuance of equity shares and made some appointments in the company board.



Mahanagar Telephone Nigam: The State Bank of India has downgraded MTNL's term loan account to a non-performing asset (NPA) as of September 28, due to non-payment of interest and installments. The total outstanding amount is over Rs 325.52 crore as of September 30, with an overdue amount of Rs 281.62 crore.