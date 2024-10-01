Stocks in news: NTPC, Tata Power, IRCTC, Blue Dart, Andhra Cements & Bank of Maharashtra

Indian benchmark indices settled with big cuts on Monday, thanks to the solid sell-off on the back of weak global cues including rising geopolitical concerns and possibility of rate hikes by Bank of Japan. BSE Sensex plunged 1,272.07 points or 1.49 per cent, to end the session at 84,299.78. NSE's Nifty50 crashed 368.10 points, or 1.41 per cent, to close at 25,810.85 for the day. Here are the stocks that may remain under spotlight before the opening bell on Tuesday, October 01, 2024:

Bank of Maharashtra: The PSU lender launched its qualified institutions placement (QIP) issue on September 30. The floor price has been fixed at Rs 60.37 per share. The issue size is likely to be around Rs 3,500 crore.



NTPC: The PSU power player's subsidiary NTPC Green Energy has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the Rajasthan Government for the development of 25 GW of renewable energy projects in Rajasthan.



Tata Power Company: The Tata Group's utility arm has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the Rajasthan Government for an investment plan of Rs 1.2 lakh crore in renewable energy projects, and manufacturing, transmission, distribution, nuclear power, rooftop installations, and EV charging.



Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation: The Board has appointed Gaisingam Kabui, GGM (Finance), as Chief Financial Officer (CFO) of the company, effective October 1. The Ministry of Railways has conveyed that Rabindra Nath Mishra (IRAS, EDF/C&PPP, Railway Board) may be entrusted with the additional charge of Director (Finance) in IRCTC, effective October 1.



Andhra Cements: The company board has approved the draft letter of offer for the rights issue amounting to Rs 180 crore. The company has filed the letter of offer with the Securities and Exchange Board of India, BSE, and the National Stock Exchange of India for approval of the rights issue.



Blue Dart: The logistics company announced its general price increase, effective January 1, 2025. The average price increase will range between 9 percent and 12 percent. Customers signing up between October 1 and December 31, 2024, will not be impacted by the price increase.



Zuari Industries: Shareholders of the company have approved the re-appointment of Athar Shahab as the Managing Director of the company for 3 years, effective November 14, and Alok Saxena as Whole-time Director of the company for 2 years, effective July 1.



Piramal Pharma: The pharma player's subsidiary Piramal Pharma Solutions has announced an $80 million investment plan to expand its sterile injectables facility in Lexington, Kentucky.



India Glycols: The brewery company has added further capacity of 100 KLPD to its existing grain-based distillery, 180 KLPD to the existing bio-fuel ethanol plant, and 2,500 MT per year capacity for new value-added chemical products at Kashipur, Uttarakhand. The work on expanding grain-based distillery capacity by 180 KLPD and the bio-fuel ethanol plant by 90 KLPD at Gorakhpur.



Unichem Labs: The pharma company has signed an asset purchase agreement with Bayshore Pharmaceuticals, USA. Bayshore USA will sell its product approvals and all goodwill associated with 9 USA ANDAs, and generics formulations marketing/distribution business in the US market as a going concern through slump sale or transfer of the entire business.



Shree Tirupati Balajee Agro Trading Company: The recently listed packaging solutions provider will announce its results for the June 2024 quarter later today.



Premier Explosives: Srihari Pakalapati has resigned from the post of Chief Financial Officer (CFO) of the company due to personal reasons, effective September 30.



Alphageo (India): The drilling company has received a contract worth Rs 131.63 crore from Oil India (Duliajan, Assam) for 2D seismic data acquisition in the Ganga-Punjab basin.