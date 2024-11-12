Stocks in news: Sagility, Hindalco, Britannia, ONGC, LTTS, Bank of India, NMDC & Awfis Space

Indian benchmark indices ended little changed on Monday as the trader remained cautious over rich valuations and consistent FII selling in the Indian markets. BSE Sensex added merely 9.83 points or 0.01 per cent, to end at 79,496.15. NSE's Nifty50 lost only 6.90 points, or 0.03 per cent, to close at 24,141.30. Here are the stocks that may remain under spotlight before the opening bell on Tuesday, November 12, 2024:

Related Articles



Corporate actions today: Shares of D-Link (India), Indian Railway Finance Corporation, PDS, Indraprastha Gas and more will trade ex-dividend today. Shares of Wonder Electricals will trade ex-split, while shares of Bajaj Steel Industries will trade ex-bonus today.



Q2 results today: Hyundai Motor India, Samvardhana Motherson International, Bosch, Zydus Lifesciences, General Insurance Corporation of India, BSE, UNO Minda, FSN E-Commerce Ventures, 3M India, BASF India, Suven Pharmaceuticals, Natco Pharma, CESC, EIH, Vinati Organics, Cello World and more will announce their results for the September 2024 quarter later today.



Sagility India: The healthcare solutions provider will make its Dalal Street debut on Tuesday after the company raised a total of Rs 2,106.60 crore via its IPO, which was sold between November 5-7, in the fixed price band of Rs 28-30 apiece. The issue was overall booked 1.80 times during the bidding process.



Hindalco Industries: The metal major reported 123 per cent YoY growth in its standalone net profit for the quarter ended September 2024 to Rs 1,891 crore. Revenue from operations increased 8 per cent YoY to Rs 22,262 crore in the reporting period. Ebitda for the quarter came in at Rs 2,749 crore, up 56.5 per cent, while margins expanded 380 bps to 12.3 per cent.



ONGC: The state-owned oil & gas player reported 17 per cent YoY growth in its standalone net profit for the quarter ended September 2024 to Rs 11,984 crore. Its revenue from operations in the same period declined 4 per cent YoY to Rs 33,881 crore. The board has declared a first interim dividend of Rs 6 per equity share.



Britannia Industries: The FMCG player reported a 10 per cent YoY decline in its consolidated net profit at Rs 531 crore in the quarter ended September 2024. Revenue from operations rose 5 per cent YoY to Rs 4,668 crore in the second quarter. Margins for the quarter contracted 290 basis points to 16.8 per cent.



L&T Technology Services: The engineering and technology services player has signed a definitive agreement to acquire Silicon Valley-based Intelliswift, deepening its offerings across software product development, platform engineering, digital integration, data, and AI.



NMDC: The State-owned miner reported a 16.66 per cent YoY rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 1,195.63 crore for the September 2024 quarter, helped by higher income. Its total income surged 22 per cent to Rs 5,279.68 crore from Rs 4,335.02 crore in the year-ago quarter. The board has also approved the issuance of bonus shares in the ratio of 2:1.



Bank of India: The PSU lender reported a 63 per cent YoY jump in net profit to Rs 2,374 crore for the second quarter ended on September 30, 2024, on higher non-interest income. Net interest income (NII) increased by 4 per cent YoY to Rs 5,986 crore for Q2FY25. Net NPAs declined by 29 per cent YoY to Rs 5,649 crore in September 2024.



Hindustan Copper: The state-owned metal firm reported a 67.6 per cent YoY jump in net profit at Rs 101.7 crore for the second quarter that ended September 30, 2024. Revenue from operations surged 36 per cent to Rs 518.2 crore. Ebitda was up 25.4 per cent YoY to Rs 151.9 crore in the second quarter of this fiscal but margins contracted to 29.3 per cent.



Awfis Space Solutions: The recently listed co-working space solutions provider returned to black in September 2024 quarter as it reported a net profit of Rs 38.7 crore. Revenue for the period rose 40.5 per cent Yoy to Rs 292.4 crore, while Ebitda rose 67 per cent 100.2 per cent, with margins expanding 550 bps to 34.3 per cent.