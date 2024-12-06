Stocks in news: Suraksha Diagnostic, Afcons, RITES, Nykaa, Canara Bank, Ola Electric & Waaree Energies

Indian benchmark indices managed to extend its gains for the straight fifth session on Thursday, thanks to the buying in the heavyweight counters. BSE Sensex surged 809.53 points or 1 per cent to end at 81,765.86. NSE's Nifty50 soared 240.95 points or 0.98 per cent, to settle at 24,708.40. Here are the stocks that may remain under spotlight before the opening bell on Friday, December 06, 2024:

Corporate actions today: Shares of Consecutive Investments & Trading Company and Kondy Technolabs will trade ex-bonus, while Consecutive Investments & Trading Company and Eraaya Lifespaces will trade ex-split today. Shares of Phoenix Township shall trade ex-dividend today. Rights issue for Sikko Industries and Vistar Amar opens today.



Suraksha Diagnostic: The pathology and diagnostics services player is set to kick-off its innings at Dalal Street on Friday, December 06. The issue ran for bidding between November 29 and December 03, which was sold in the range of Rs 420-441 apiece with a lot size of 34 equity shares. The IPO was overall booked 1.27 times.



Dr Reddy’s Laboratories: The pharma major's step-down wholly owned subsidiary, Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Kazakhstan LLP, has received a penalty order of KZT 17,597,212 (Rs 2.87 million) from the Department of State Revenue, Bostandyk, Kazakhstan, for disallowance of claim of certain expenses by the tax authorities for CY 2021.



Canara Bank: The Reserve Bank of India has given its approval to Canara Bank to divest its shareholding in Canara Robeco Asset Management Company and Canara HSBC Life Insurance Company by 13 per cent and 14.5 per cent, respectively, through an initial public offer (IPO). The bank must adhere to the October 31, 2029, for reducing its stake in these entities to 30 per cent.



Waaree Energies: The solar PV module manufacturer has secured NABL accreditation for its PV module testing lab at the module manufacturing facility in Chikhli, Gujarat.



RITES: The railways company has been appointed as the project management consultant for the execution, supervision, monitoring, and development of the Phase II campus of the Indian Institute of Management Raipur (Chhattisgarh) project, on a cost-plus basis, by the Indian Institute of Management Raipur. The project is worth Rs 148.25 crore.



Ola Electric Mobility: The electric 2-wheeler company has received further communication from the Central Consumer Protection Authority (CCPA), requesting additional documents and information in relation to its previous response. The CCPA has provided a 15-day timeline for submitting the required information.



FSN E-Commerce Ventures: Nihir Parikh has resigned as CEO of Nykaa Fashion (dot) com, effective December 5, due to personal commitments.



Afcons Infrastructure: The infra player has completed the longest tunneling drive between the Tughlakabad Air Force Launching Shaft and Maa Anandmayee Marg Station on the Tughlakabad-Aerocity corridor, for the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) as part of the Delhi Metro Phase IV project.



Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers: The defence player has signed a contract for the construction and delivery of the second ship from a series of four additional 7,500 DWT multi-purpose vessels in Germany. In September, the company had secured an order for the construction and delivery of four additional multi-purpose vessels of 7,500 DWT each.



GPT Healthcare: The hospital chain has entered into a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) for the construction and finishing of a hospital building at Jamshedpur, Jharkhand.



Shriram Pistons & Rings: The auto ancillary company has executed a renewal of its technical collaboration agreement with Fuji Oozx Inc, Japan, for five years, effective December 5.



Ramco Systems: The aviation software specialist has entered into a partnership with Hanjin Information Systems & Telecommunication Co (HIST), a leading ICT services company and a subsidiary of the Hanjin Group, Korea. The partnership will enable aviation organizations headquartered in Korea to digitally transform their M&E and MRO operations.



Subex: The software company's subsidiary, Subex Account Aggregator Services, has surrendered its Account Aggregator license to the Reserve Bank of India.



Spandana Sphoorty Financial: Rating agency ICRA has reaffirmed its A+ (Negative) rating on Spandana Sphoorty’s long-term fund-based term loan and non-convertible debentures. However, the outlook has been revised to negative from stable, citing deterioration in asset quality and profitability in H1 FY25, with an expected weak overall performance in the near term.



Mishtann Foods: Markets regulator Sebi has asked the company to retrieve nearly Rs 100 crore that it misappropriated or diverted through group entities and transferred to the company's promoters and directors. Sebi has also restrained the company from raising money from the public, and prohibited its promoters and senior management from accessing the securities market.



Cummins India: Ajay Shriram Patil has resigned as Chief Financial Officer of the company due to personal reasons, effective January 9, 2025.