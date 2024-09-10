Stocks in news: Tata Power, NBCC, Religare, Bank of Baroda, LIC, Zaggle and IRB Infra

Indian benchmark indices staged a quick rebound in the trading session on Monday. BSE Sensex gained 375.61 points or 0.46 per cent, to end the session at 81,559.54. NSE's Nifty50 rallied 84.25 points, or 0.34 per cent, to close at 24,936. Here are the stocks that may remain under spotlight before the opening bell on Tuesday, September 10, 2024:

Related Articles

Corporate actions today: Shares of Vedanta, MSTC, Manali Petrochem, Syrma SGS Tech, National Plastic, DAPS Advertising and more will trade ex-dividend today. Shares of Indo Cotspin will trade ex-bonus today, while the rights issue of Emerald Leisures will open today.

Tata Power: TP Solar Ltd, one of India’s largest cell and module manufacturing companies and a subsidiary of Tata Power Renewable Energy (TPREL), has commenced production of solar cells at its Tamil Nadu plant. The development is expected to boost domestic manufacturing of cells and modules needed to convert sunlight into electricity.

Religare Enterprises: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has filed a complaint against Rashmi Saluja, Executive Chairperson, Nitin Aggarwal, Group CFO, and Nishant Singhal, Group General Counsel, for their alleged role in a false case against the Burmans of the Dabur group.

Zaggle Prepaid Ocean Services: The IT services player has entered into an agreement with HDFC ERGO General Insurance Company Limited. Zaggle will provide HDFC ERGO with the Zaggle Propel reward platform.

NBCC (India): The state-run construction player has given a big relief for the people who are stuck after buying houses in Supertech's housing projects in Noida and Greater Noida. NBCC has recently made a big announcement on the pending projects of the developer, offering to complete the construction of 50,000 flats of 17 housing projects of Supertech in 3 years.

Bank of Baroda: The lender has issued 5 lakh bonds which are 7.26 per cent, senior, rated, listed, unsecured, redeemable, long term, fully paid-up, non-convertible bonds. The issue size for the bonds is at Rs 5,000 crore.

LIC: The state-run insurance player has increased its shareholding in equity shares of Container Corporation of India from 5.77 per cent to 7.78 per cent.

Oberoi Realty: The real estate company has appointed Anurag Saxena as Executive Assistant to Managing Director.

IRB Infrastructure Developers: The company has reported a YoY toll revenue growth of 20 per cent in August 2024 at Rs 503 crores. This number in August 2023 was Rs 417 crore.

Action Construction Equipment: The engineering company has been awarded an order from the Ministry of Defense for the supply of 99 forklifts.

Lemon Tree: The hotel chain has signed a License Agreement for a property in Nashik, Maharashtra. The property shall be managed by Carnation Hotels, a wholly- owned subsidiary of Lemon Tree Hotels Limited and is expected to open in FY 2026.

Awfis Space Solutions: The commercial services company announced that it has entered into a Business Transfer Agreement with SMS Integrated Facility Services for the divestiture of its Facility Management division – Awfis Care for a sale consideration of Rs. 27.5 Crores.

Phoenix Mills: Sparkle One Mall Developers, a subsidiary of the company, has received a demand order under Section 73 of the GST Act from the GST authorities for the payment of tax liability along with applicable interest and penalties for FY 2020-21, FY 2021-22, and FY 2022-23.

Indo Thai Securities: The stock broking player will consider raising funds by the way of issuance of equity shares, depository receipts, convertible bonds, debentures, and other means on September 12.

Arvind: The garment and apparel player has made a further investment of Rs 48 crore in Arvind Technical Products, its wholly-owned subsidiary. This was done via subscribing to equity shares of Arvind Technical Products.

Bafna Pharmaceuticals: The drugmaker has received an award of All-Round Silver Star (MSME) – Export Performance Award for the Year 2022-2023 from the Pharmaceuticals Export Promotion Council of India. The award was given for the company's exceptional contribution in the pharma export sector.

TV Vision: The broadcasting company has announced an increase in the authorized share capital from the existing Rs 55 crore to Rs 80.01 crore.