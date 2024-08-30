Stocks in news: Tata Steel, NPTC, Firstcry, LIC, SpiceJet, RVNL, Lemon Tree & CDSL

Indian benchmark indices scaled new highs on Thursday and ended with decent gains amid RIL's AGM and expiry of August series F&O contracts. BSE Sensex surged 349.05 points or 0.43 per cent, to end the session at 82,134.61. NSE's Nifty50 jumped 99.60 points, or 0.40 per cent, to close at 25,151.95. Here are the stocks that may remain under spotlight before the opening bell on Friday, August 30, 2024:



Quarterly results today: Brainbees Solutions (Firstcry), Unicommerce Esolutions, Apis India, Omansh Enterprises and Pearl Green Clubs and Resorts will announce their results for the June 2024 quarter later today.



Corporate actions today: Shares of Bombay Metrics Supply Chain will trade ex-bonus today, while rights issues of Ducon Infratechnologies and SRU Steel will open today. Shares of Birla Precision, Cantabil Retail India, Ganesh Housing, ITDC, Jindal Stainless, Kajaria Ceramics, Kama Holdings, MOIL, NCC, Oil India, Quick Heal, Shyam Metalics, TVS Srichakra, Uflex and more will trade ex-dividend today.



Tata Steel: The Tata Group's metal arm has acquired 13,000 equity shares, or 26 per cent equity stake, in TP Parivart for Rs 1.3 lakh. TP Parivart is a subsidiary of Tata Power Renewable Energy.



NTPC: The power PSU's step-down subsidiary NTPC REL has commenced commercial operations for the first part capacity of 160 MW out of the 320 MW Bhainsara solar PV project in Jaisalmer, Rajasthan. The total installed and commercial capacity of the NTPC group has now reached 76,294 MW.



Life Insurance Corporation of India: The state run insurance major has received a demand order for Goods & Services Tax, interest, and a penalty amounting to Rs 605.6 crore for Maharashtra state for FY20, due to wrong availment and short reversal of ITC and interest on late payments.



ITI: The state-owned telecom manufacturing company has secured its first electronic voting machine (EVM) order from the State Election Commission (SEC) of West Bengal for the supply of 500 sets of electronic voting machines.



Central Depository Services: The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) has approved the appointment of Nehal Vora as the Managing Director & Chief Executive Officer (MD & CEO) of the company.



Shipping Corporation of India: The shipping PSU firm has received an order from the Department of Goods and Services Tax, Maharashtra, demanding tax and a penalty of Rs 160.37 crore after conducting the GST audit for FY20. The company is in the process of filing an appeal before the Joint Commissioner of State Tax .



SpiceJet: The aviation regulator Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has placed the budget carrier under 'enhanced surveillance' with immediate effect. This would entail an increase in the number of spot checks and night surveillance to ensure the safety of operations. DGCA conducted a special audit of SpiceJet's engineering facilities in August.



Lemon Tree Hotels: The hotel chain has signed a License Agreement for a 72-room hotel property in Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh. The property will be managed by its subsidiary, Carnation Hotels, and is expected to open in FY26.



Jai Corp: The plastic products player has received approval from the Board of Directors for the buyback of up to 29.44 lakh shares (equivalent to 1.65 per cent of total equity) for up to Rs 177.8 crore, at a price of Rs 400 per share. The record date for the buyback has been set as September 10.



Rail Vikas Nigam: The railway-owned infra has signed an MoU with Patel Engineering for hydro and other infrastructure projects in India and overseas.



3M India: The National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT), Bengaluru, has approved the Scheme of Amalgamation of 3M Electro & Communication India with 3M India. The appointed date of the Scheme is April 1, 2023.



Sugar stocks: The sugar players will be in focus as the Union government has removed the cap on sugar diversion for ethanol production for ESY (Ethanol Supply Year - December to November) 2024-25.