Stocks in news: Tata Steel, Power Grid, Trent, M&M, Wockhardt, Polycab & Apollo Hospitals

Indian benchmark indices cheered Donald Trump's victory in the US Presidential elections and settled sharply higher on Wednesday. BSE Sensex soared 901.50 points or 1.13 per cent, to end at 80,378.13. NSE's Nifty50 surged 270.75 points, or 1.12 per cent, to close at 24,484.05. Here are the stocks that may remain under spotlight before the opening bell on Thursday, November 07, 2024:



Corporate actions today: Shares of Hazoor Multi Projects will trade ex-split today, while shares of GlaxoSmithKline Pharma, Navin Fluorine International, Nuvama Wealth Management, Share India Securities, Shriram Finance and Symphony will trade ex-dividend today.



Q2 results today: Mahindra & Mahindra, Trent, Lupin, Cummins India, Indian Hotels Company, Rail Vikas Nigam, NHPC, Linde India, Abbott India, Steel Authority of India, Page Industries, Astral, Escorts Kubota, Cochin Shipyard, Aditya Birla Fashion & Retail, Emami, Emcure Pharma, Alembic Pharma and more will announce their results for September 2024 quarter later today.



Tata Steel: The metal major reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 759 crore for the quarter ended September 30, 2024, returning to profit having posted a net loss of Rs 6,511 crore in the year-ago period. However, revenue dropped 3.25 per cent YoY to Rs 53,904.7 crore for the quarter, with Ebitda rising 43.9 per cent YoY to Rs 6,141.3 crore.



Power Grid Corporation: The state-owned power player reported a flat consolidated net profit at Rs 3,793 crore in the quarter ended September 2024. Revenue from operations of the company was also flat at Rs 11,278 crore in the reported quarter. The board approved a payment of the first interim dividend of Rs 4.50 per equity share.



Apollo Hospitals Enterprise: The leading hospital chain reported a growth of 63 per cent YoY in its net profit for the quarter ended September 30, 2024, to Rs 379 crore. Revenue from operations in the same period rose 15 per cent YoY to Rs 5,589 crore in the July-September 2024 period, Ebitda for the quarter stood at 30 per cent YoY to Rs 815.5 crore.



Polycab India: The electrical goods player has emerged as the lowest bidder for a contract worth Rs 1,549.66 crore from Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL). The contract involves the development of the middle-mile network of BharatNet on a Design, Build, Operate, and Maintain (DBOM) model for Package 7 (Bihar).



Gujarat Gas: The city gas distributor reported a 6.92 per cent YoY fall in its net profit to Rs 307 crore, while its revenue declined 15 per cent YoY to Rs 3,781.8 crore. It reported an increase in its compressed natural gas (CNG) volumes to 2.93 mmscmd, a 12 per cent growth YoY.



Innova Captab: The pharma company has received a drug manufacturing license for its upcoming facility in Jammu, from the Government of Jammu and Kashmir.



Sonata Software: The IT solutions player reported a marginal rise in net profit at Rs 106.5 crore for the September 2024 quarter. However, the company's revenue from operations dropped 14.1 per cent YoY to Rs 2,169.8 crore in the reported period.



Wockhardt: The pharma company has launched its qualified institutions placement (QIP) issue on Wednesday, November 6. The floor price for the issue has been set at Rs 1,162.25 per share.



Delta Corp: The online gaming firm reported a 61.1 per cent YoY decline in net profit at Rs 27 crore for the second quarter that ended September 30, 2024. Revenue from operations fell 28.1 per cent to Rs 187.7 crore, while Ebitda tanked 66 per cent YoY to Rs 33.9 crore.



Sterling Tools: The industrial products player has signed a technical collaboration agreement with Kunshan GLVAC Yuantong New Energy Technology, a wholly owned subsidiary of China's Kunshan Guoli Electronic Technology. The collaboration is for manufacturing advanced high-voltage direct current (HVDC) contactors and relays in India.