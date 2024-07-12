Stocks in news: TCS, HCL Tech, IREDA, Vodafone, RIL, Adani Wilmar, AR Wealth and Fusion

Indian benchmark indices settled on a flat note during the trading session on Thursday after a subdued trading session. BSE Sensex shed 27.43 points, or 0.03 per cent to end at 79,897.34. The Nifty50 index gave up only 8.50 points, or 0.03 per cent, to settle at 24,315.95 for the day. Here are the stocks that may remain under spotlight before the opening bell on Friday, July 12, 2024:



Q1 results today: HCL Technologies, Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency (IREDA), Orient Hotels and 5Paisa Capital are among the companies that will announce their earnings for the June 2024 quarter later today.



Corporate Actions: AU Small Finance Bank, Petronet LNG, Anant Raj, Mahindra Logistics, Atul, Nilkamal, Neuland Labs, Axis Bank, Birlasoft, Indian Oil, IRM Energy, 20Microns and others will trade ex-dividend today. WPIL and Vantage Knowledge Academy shares will trade ex-split.



Tata Consultancy Services: India's largest IT software exporter reported a 9 per cent YoY growth in its June quarter net profit at Rs 12,040 crore. The Tata Group company's revenue from operations stood at Rs 62,613 crore. The company's board has also recommended a dividend of Rs 10 per share.



Reliance Industries: A unit of India’s largest company, Ethane Crystal LLC, is planning to borrow at least $500 million to refinance debt. The company also announced its Q1 results on Friday, July 19, 2024.



Anand Rathi Wealth: The multibagger wealth management player reported a 38 per cent YoY in its June quarter consolidated net profit to Rs 73.4 crore. The total consolidated revenue for the quarter stood at Rs 245.4 crore, rising nearly 38 per cent YoY. Its assets under management (AUM) surged 59 per cent YoY to Rs 69,018 crore for the quarter.



Vodafone Idea: The telecom operator has received approval from shareholders for issuance of equity shares on a preferential basis.



Prestige Estates Projects: The real estate firm reported a 23 per cent decline in its sale bookings to Rs 3,029.5 crore in the first quarter of this fiscal on lower volumes due to delay in launches of new projects. Its sale bookings stood at Rs 3,914.7 crore in the year-ago period.



Power Finance Corporation: Sandeep Kumar has assumed the charge of Director (Finance) on the board of Power Finance Corporation, effective July 11, following his appointment by the Central Government.



Adani Wilmar: The Adani Group's FMCG company has entered into a Share Subscription and Share Purchase Agreement for taking a majority stake of 67 per cent in Omkar Chemical Industries in Gujarat.



LT Foods: The packaged food company has opened its new facility in Harlow, United Kingdom, and expects annual revenue to the tune of 50 million pounds over the next 2 years, with a target of 100 million pounds within the next 5 years.



Fusion Micro Finance: The shadow lender has announced the change of its name to Fusion Finance Ltd which is effective from 09 July 2024. It is a key player in India’s growing microfinance industry with asset under management (AUM) of Rs 11,476 crores, as of FY24.



Rashtriya Chemicals & Fertilizers: The agrochemicals company has received board approval for the placement of a purchase order worth Rs 514.55 crore on Topsoe A/s for the procurement of a Basic Engineering Design Package (BEDP) and the supply of proprietary equipment and catalyst for the revamp of the Ammonia Plant at RCF Thal for the reduction in energy consumption.



Oriental Rail Infrastructure: The railway products maker's subsidiary, Oriental Foundry, has received orders worth Rs 432.16 crore for the manufacture and supply of 1,200 BVCM-C wagons from Indian Railways.



GTPL Hathway: The TV broadcasting and other services provider reported net profit of Rs 14.2 crore in the first quarter. Revenue from operations during the same period increased 9 per cent year-on-year to Rs 843 crore.