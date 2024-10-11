Stocks in news: TCS, Mazagon Dock, IREDA, Ola Electric, DRL, Tata Elxsi, Uno Minda & AR Wealth

Indian benchmark indices remained range bound on Thursday amid weekly F&O expiry and beginning of Q2 earnings seasons. BSE Sensex gained 144.31 points or 0.18 per cent, to end at 81,611.41. NSE's Nifty50 added 16.50 points, or 0.07 per cent, to close at 24,998.45. Here are the stocks that may remain under spotlight before the opening bell on Friday, October 11, 2024:

Related Articles



Q2 results today: Just Dial, Hathway Cable & Datacom, Reliance Industrial Infrastructure, Plastiblends India, Atishay, Sangam Finserv and more will announce their results for September 2024 quarter later today.



Corporate actions today: Shares of Rajnish Retail will trade ex-split, while shares of Aurangabad Distillery will trade ex-bonus today. Shares of Coforge, Blue Cloud Softech and IndInfravit Trust will trade ex-dividend today.



Tata Consultancy Services: India’s largest IT service firm reported a 5 per cent rise YoY in net profit at Rs 11,909 crore, for the September 2024 quarter. The IT solutions major posted Q2 FY24 revenue from operations rose to Rs 64,259 crore, up 7.65 per cent YoY. TCS also declared the second interim dividend of Rs 10 per share.



Dr Reddy’s Laboratories: Shareholders have approved the voluntary liquidation of the pharma player's subsidiary, Imperial Owners and Land Possessions. The liquidation is subject to applicable regulatory approvals. Imperial is not a material subsidiary of the company, and the liquidation of this subsidiary will have no material impact on its consolidated financials.



Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency: The PSU lender posted a 36 per cent YoY increase in PAT for the second quarter ended September 30, 2024 to Rs 387.75 crore on the back of higher revenues. The total income from operations increased to Rs 1,630.38 crore in the reporting period, with a rise of 38.52 per cent.



Oberoi Realty: The company board of the real estate player has approved raising funds of up to Rs 6,000 crore via the issuance of equity shares, eligible securities, and other securities, in one or more tranches, by way of private placement, including a qualified institutions placement.



Bank of Baroda: The public sector lender has kept the marginal cost of funds-based lending rate unchanged, effective October 12.



Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders: The PSU company has received an order worth Rs 121.7 crore from the Maharashtra State Power Generation Company. The order involves the supply, installation, and commissioning of an AI-based comprehensive infrasecure project at GTPS-Uran and KGSC-Pophali.



Ola electric Mobility: The pure play electric 2-wheeler company announces ‘boss 72-hour rush’ with discounts of up to Rs 30,000 on the s1 portfolio; and additional benefits of up to Rs 25,000.



Tata Elxsi: The engineering and technology services firm reported a 15 per cent rise in its second-quarter profit to Rs 229 crore, fuelled by healthy demand in its transportation wing. Revenue from operations rose 8 per cent YoY to Rs 955 crore. Margins expanded 70 bps to 25 per cent.



Uno Minda: A joint venture of the auto components player-Toyoda Gosei Uno Minda India - has started commercial production at its manufacturing facility in Neemrana, Rajasthan.



Bandhan Bank: The Reserve Bank of India has approved the appointment of Partha Pratim Sengupta as MD & CEO of Bandhan Bank.



Anand Rathi Wealth: The wealth management player reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 76 crores for the quarter ended September 30, 2024 which is an increase of 32 per cent YoY. The total revenue stood at Rs 250 crore in Q2FY25, up 32 per cent YoY. Ebitda margins expanded 50 bps to 42.9 per cent for the quarter.



TBO Tek: The travel services provider has incorporated a wholly owned subsidiary, TBO Tek Australia Pty Ltd, in Sydney, Australia.



Aarti Industries: The chemical firms' wholly owned subsidiary, Aarti Chemical Trading - FZCO (Dubai), has incorporated its overseas wholly owned subsidiary, Aarti Chem Trading USA Inc. Aarti Chem Trading USA Inc becomes a step-down subsidiary of Aarti Industries.



Krsnaa Diagnostics: The healthcare player has received a signed agreement from Sadar Hospital, Ranchi (Jharkhand), to commission, install, operate, and maintain radiology services (CT and MRI) on a public-private partnership basis.



Ugro Capital: The NBFC has crossed the Rs 10,000 crore AUM milestone in the quarter ended September 2025, reaching over Rs 10,200 crore, up from Rs 2,970 crore in March 2022.



Dish TV India: The Corporate Affairs Ministry has approved the incorporation of the company's subsidiary, Dish Bharat Ventures. Dish Bharat Ventures will undertake the business of distributing products and services through a digital platform and will also provide ancillary services.



Active Clothing: The clothing company has expanded its customer base by entering into a manufacturing agreement with Adidas India Marketing as a T-1 supplier.