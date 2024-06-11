Stocks in news: Vodafone Idea, IndiGo, Power Grid, RVNL, IRB Infra, Jubilant Foods and HG Infra and more

Indian benchmark indices settled lower on Monday, after giving up its early gains on the back of muted domestic and global cues. BSE Sensex dropped 203.28 points, or 0.27 per cent to settle at 76,490.08. NSE's Nifty50 index declined 30.95 points, or 0.13 per cent, to end the session at 23,259.20. Here are the stocks that may remain under spotlight before the opening bell on Tuesday, June 11, 2024:



Power Grid Corporation of India: The state-run power company has successfully commissioned the 'Reliable Communication Scheme under Central Sector for Northern Region' effective April 1, 2024 for which Notification for commercial operation (DOCO) has been received on June 10, 2024.



InterGlobe Aviation: Rahul Bhatia promoted entity Interglobe Enterprises is likely to sell a 2 per cent stake in low-cost carrier IndiGo through block deals worth $394 million, said media reports. The transaction involves selling 77 lakh shares at a base price of Rs 4,266 per share.



Vodafone Idea: The telecommunications company on June 13 will consider proposals for the issuance of equity shares and convertible securities on a preferential basis to vendors.



Jubilant Foodworks: The quick-service restaurant (QSR) chain Domino’s announced the opening of its 2000th store in the country. India is the biggest market for Domino’s outside the US.



IRB Infrastructure Developers: Cintra, a toll road subsidiary of the Dutch major Ferrovial, is planning to sell up to a 5 per cent stake in the IRB on Tuesday to raise Rs 1900.29 crore via a block deal. Cintra has offered 301 million shares for sale with a floor price ranging from Rs 63 to Rs 70.16 apeice.

Rail Vikas Nigam: The state-run railways company emerged as the lowest bidder from Central Railway for work in the Amla-Nagpur Section in the Nagpur division of Central Railway to meet a 3000 MT loading target.



HG Infra Engineering: The civil construction firm's wholly-owned subsidiary of HG Solar Projects Private Limited incorporated a wholly-owned subsidiary called HG Jaipur Solar Project Private Limited.



Sudarshan Chemical Industries: The dyes and pigment maker has launched two new products - Sumica Silver 41135 and Sumica Bright Silver Fine 41126, which are effect pigments for plastics, coatings, and textiles.



Borosil Renewables: The renewable products manufacturing company approved the draft for the issuance of fully paid-up equity shares by a rights issue aggregating Rs 450 crores.



Transformers and Rectifiers: The transformer manufacturing company has approved the floor price at Rs 699.95 per equity share for raising funds via qualified institutional placement (QIP).



Butterfly Gandhimathi Appliances: The homeware and kitchenware company has received an order from West Bengal GST authorities raising a demand of Rs 97,553 for availing excess ITC.



Artson Engineering: The industrial products company appointed Deepak Natarajan as an additional non-executive director effective June 10.



Cosmic CRF: The iron and metal company has received orders worth Rs 12.87 crore and Rs 10.94 crore from two different wagon-manufacturing companies.



Vivanta Industries: The company plans to invest Rs 3 crore for purchasing plant and machinery in Gujarat. It will also acquire land in Madagascar, Africa. Additionally, the company will borrow Rs 20 crore via Pre-Shipment Credit in Foreign Currency.



Ballarpur Industries: The paper products company allotted 55 unsecured, unlisted non-convertible debentures series - III aggregating up to Rs 55 crore on a private placement basis.