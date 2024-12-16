Stocks in news: Zinka Logistics, RIL, Bharat Forge, Biocon, Lupin, Afcons Infra & Auro Pharma

Indian benchmark indices staged a smart rebound on Friday and managed to post strong gains, thanks to the strong buying interest in select heavyweights. BSE Sensex jumped 843.16 points, or 1.04 per cent, to end at 82,133.12. NSE's Nifty50 surged 219.60 points or 0.89 per cent, to settle at 24,768.30. Here are the stocks that may remain under spotlight before the opening bell on Monday, December 16, 2024:

Corporate actions today: Shares of Sky Gold will trade ex-bonus, while shares of PC Jeweller will trade ex-split today.



Zinka Logistics Solutions: The recently listed logistics player reported widening of net losses to Rs 308.4 crore in the September 2024 quarter from Rs 39.7 crore in the year ago period. It included an exceptional loss of Rs 320.74 crore for the period. Blackbuck's Revenue from operations surged 56 per cent YoY to Rs 987.7 crore.



Reliance Industries: The oil-to-telecom major has acquired a 74 per cent stake in Navi Mumbai IIA (NMIIA) for Rs 1,628.03 crore. City and Industrial Development Corporation of Maharashtra (CIDCO) holds the remaining 26 per cent equity shares in NMIIA. With this acquisition, NMIIA has become a subsidiary of the company.



Bharat Forge: The state run company's subsidiary, Kalyani Strategic Systems, has entered into a Cornerstone Investment Agreement with Edgelab SpA, Italy, for the acquisition of a 25 per cent stake in Edgelab for 2.5 million euros, pursuant to its proposed initial public offering.



Biocon: The pharma company's subsidiary, Biocon Biologics, announced that the European Medicines Agency’s Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use (CHMP) has issued a positive opinion recommending the approval of YESINTEK, an Ustekinumab biosimilar, based on the application filed by Biosimilar Collaborations Ireland, an indirect wholly owned subsidiary of Biocon Biologics.



Aurobindo Pharma: The drugmaker's subsidiary, CuraTeQ Biologics, has announced that the CHMP within the European Medicines Agency (EMA) has adopted a positive opinion for Zefylti, recommending the granting of marketing authorization. Zefylti is used for the treatment of neutropenia and the mobilization of peripheral progenitor cells (PBPCs).



Afcons Infrastructure: The infra company has received a letter of acceptance (LoA) for a project worth Rs 1,006.74 crore from Madhya Pradesh Metro Rail Co. The project involves the design and construction of an elevated viaduct, thirteen elevated metro stations, which will connect Bhadbhada Chauraha to Ratnagiri Tiraha for the Bhopal Metro Rail Project.



Lupin: The pharma company has acquired three anti-diabetes trademarks (GIBTULIO, GIBTULIO MET, and AJADUO) from Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH to strengthen its diabetes portfolio in the country.



JSW Energy: The JSW Group firm has filed a petition before the Maharashtra Electricity Regulatory Commission (MERC) for the recovery of invoices from Maharashtra State Electricity Discom Company (MSEDCL). MSEDCL has also filed a petition before MERC challenging the invoices raised by the company.



JK Paper: The paper and packaging solutions company has announced a Scheme of Arrangement to consolidate its business operations. As part of the Scheme, the three subsidiaries (Horizon Packs, Securipax Packaging, and JKPL Utility Packaging Solutions) will be merged with JK Paper to create a consolidated paper and packaging company.



Godrej Agrovet: The Government of Gujarat has allotted land to the company in three districts (Vadodara, Surat, and Tapi) for the expansion of oil palm cultivation under the National Mission on Edible Oils - Oil Palm (NMEO-OP).



GMM Pfaudler: The company board has appointed Alexander Poempner as Group Chief Financial Officer, effective February 7, 2025, after Manish Poddar resigned as Chief Financial Officer. The board has approved the closure of the manufacturing facility in Hyderabad.



GE Power India: The power equipment company has received an extension of a purchase order for an amount of Rs 18.27 crore from MP Power Generating. The order includes the supply of boiler parts for the Sanjay Gandhi power station.



Jaiprakash Power Ventures: The High Court of Andhra Pradesh has stayed the demand of Rs 1,334 crore by the Department of Mines & Geology against Jaiprakash Power Ventures.



63 Moons Technologies: The IT company's board of directors has approved a one-time settlement (OTS) of Rs 1,950 crore as proposed by the NSEL Investors Forum (NIF).



Aeroflex Industries: The board has given its approval for the company to raise funds of up to Rs 400 crore via a qualified institutions placement (QIP).



Premier Explosives: The explosives company has entered into a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Global Munition, a subsidiary of NIBE Ordnance and Maritime, to set up a joint venture for manufacturing defense and aerospace products. In the proposed joint venture, Global Munition and Premier Explosives will hold equity in a 51:49 ratio.