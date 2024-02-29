These top 5 small-cap stocks surged over 200% in first 2 months of 2024; check key details here

Small-cap stocks have taken the lead in performance this year, outpacing their larger counterparts in 2024 thus far. During the initial two months, the BSE Small Cap index has witnessed a remarkable gain of over 65%, while the BSE Sensex has surged by 23%. According to data provided by ACE Equity, a select group of five stocks from the small-cap universe has seen their value skyrocket by over 200% in the first two months of the year. Below are the top performers among small-cap stocks on this list.

Kesar India: Among the BSE-listed small caps, this real estate construction company stands out as the top performer. Its share price skyrocketed by an impressive 253% to reach Rs 3731.7 on February 29, up from Rs 133 on December 29, 2023. With a current market capitalisation (m-cap) of Rs. 1,317 crore, this company has demonstrated remarkable growth. Looking at its performance over the past year, the stock has experienced an astonishing surge of 2707%.

Marsons: This electric equipment maker's stock surged 241% in two months to Rs 26.43 from Rs 7.75 and has a market valuation of Rs 370 crore. While in last 12 months, Marsons' share price increased by a whopping 556%.

Kisan Mouldings: This plastic products' stock has gained 223% in this duration to Rs 41.64 from Rs 12.9 in December-end. It has the latest m-cap of Rs 141 crore.

Madhusudan Securities: Following closely behind Kisan Mouldings is Madhusudan Securities from the finance sector. Its share price has seen a remarkable surge of 213%, rising from Rs 9.67 to Rs 34.81 in just two months. With a market capitalisation (m-cap) of Rs 30 crore, Madhusudan Securities has demonstrated significant growth.

RS Software (India): With gains of 210%, RS Software is number five on this list. This IT sector stock jumped to Rs 182.2 on February 29, 2024, from Rs 58.7 on December end. It has an m-cap of Rs. 468 crore.

Other notable gainers on the list include NDA Securities with a surge of 184%, Sir Shadi Lal Enterprises with a gain of 182%, Sunshine Capital showing an increase of 181%, Waaree Renewable Technologies up by 167%, and Sarveshwar Foods with a notable jump of 165%.