BSE official website to remain temporarily unavailable for 12 hours from today evening. Check timings, details here

Bombay Stock Exchange’s (BSE) official website, bseindia.com, will be unavailable to users and investors from today evening. As per the information available, the BSE India website will not be working from 9 PM on June 17 to 9 AM on June 18 due to maintenance issues.

Informing about the non-availability of the website for maintenance, the BSE said: “Website will not be available from 17th June 2023 21:00 hrs to 18th June 2023 09:00 hrs due to maintenance activity.”

The bourse has informed that in case of any urgent filing or other emergencies, one can communicate with the BSE through email — corp.relations@bseindia.com.

“The email filings would be accepted only for emergencies and during the above-mentioned period. So, any filing done before or after the period mentioned above should be carried out through the Listing Centre only,” BSE India stated.

As trading activities are suspended on Saturday and Sunday, users won’t be impacted due to the non-availability of the BSE website.

Last month, the BSE website was down because of maintenance on May 6 from 5 AM to 8 AM. During these three hours on May 6, BSE Listing Centre had undergone maintenance.

On Friday, Indian equity benchmarks rose sharply to scale their respective closing high levels. The domestic indices jumped today, led by gains in banks, financials, pharma and consumer stocks.

The 30-share BSE Sensex pack jumped 467 points or 0.74 per cent to close at 63,385; while the broader NSE Nifty index moved 138 points or 0.74 per cent up to settle at 18,826.

Mid and smallcap shares finished on a positive note, with the Nifty Midcap 100 up 0.68 per cent and Nifty Smallcap 100 rising 0.98 per cent. The fear index, India VIX, fell 2.16 per cent to 10.84.

On Friday, buying interest in select index heavyweights such as Reliance Industries, HDFC twins (HDFC and HDFC Bank), ICICI Bank, ITC, Kotak Mahindra Bank and Hindustan Unilever (HUL) also lifted the indices higher.

About 13 out of the 15 sectoral indices on NSE settled in the green today. Nifty Bank, Nifty Financial Services, Nifty Pharma, Nifty FMCG and Nifty Consumer Durables outperformed the index by rising 1.14 per cent, 1.42 per cent, 0.62 per cent, 0.76 per cent and 0.55 per cent, respectively. Although, Nifty IT and Nifty Realty slipped on Friday.

On Friday, global stocks were headed for the best week in more than 9 weeks after a series of Central Bank decisions, lifted by bets that the Federal Reserve will soon end its tightening cycle and China will introduce fresh stimulus measures.

