Eight most-valued firms see combined market valuation surge by Rs 1.53 lakh crore amid market rally

The combined market valuation of eight of the top-10 most valued firms surged by Rs 1,53,019.32 crore last week with Bharti Airtel and IT majors Infosys, Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) emerging as the biggest gainers.

Last week, the BSE benchmark jumped 1,279.56 points or 1.57 percent in line with a record rally in equities. Rallying for the ninth straight session, the 30-share BSE Sensex climbed 231.16 points or 0.28 percent to settle at an all-time closing high of 82,365.77 on August 30. During the day, it jumped 502.42 points or 0.61 percent to hit a record intra-day peak of 82,637.03.

The market valuation of the country’s second largest telecom player Bharti Airtel saw an impressive gain of Rs 47,194.86 crore taking its overall tally to Rs 9,04,587.12 crore.

In the IT segment, Infosys led the pack with a gain of Rs 33,611.37 crore on m-cap taking its valuation to Rs 8,06,880.50 crore, while TCS recorded a Rs 31,784.9 crore jump in valuation to Rs 16,46,899.17 crore.

The valuation of ICICI Bank surged by Rs 18,734.3 crore to Rs 8,66,374.41 crore.

Oil-to-telecom conglomerate Reliance Industries (RIL) added Rs 13,396.42 crore in its m-cap to take its overall valuation to Rs 20,43,107.10 crore.

HDFC Bank, the country's largest private sector lender, gained Rs 5,600.24 crore in m-cap amid market rally to take its valuation to Rs 12,44,206.43 crore.

The valuation of the country’s largest insurer, Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) went up by Rs 2,340.25 crore to Rs 6,73,390.88 crore.

State Bank of India, which is the largest public lender in the country, saw its m-cap advance by Rs 356.98 crore to Rs 7,27,935.97 crore.

Meanwhile, FMCG majors Hindustan Unilever (HUL) and ITC saw erosion in their valuations.

HUL’s m-cap slumped by Rs 8,411.54 crore to Rs 6,52,739.95 crore, while ITC lost Rs 4,776.48 crore taking its overall valuation to Rs 6,27,587.76 crore.

Reliance Industries (RIL) retained the title of the most valued firm followed by TCS, HDFC Bank, Bharti Airtel, ICICI Bank, Infosys, State Bank, LIC, HUL and ITC.