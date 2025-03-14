Gold smashes $3,000 milestone: Is it too late to invest, will the rally continue, and should you buy in?

Gold pierced through the $3,000-an-ounce mark for the first time on March 14, extending its record-breaking rally as economic uncertainty, trade tensions, and expectations of US interest rate cuts fuel demand for the safe-haven asset. Spot gold rose 0.4% to $3,000.87 an ounce at 10:15 GMT, while US gold futures climbed 0.7% to $3,013.60.

Why is gold’s price soaring?

Gold has already hit 13 all-time highs this year, continuing its upward streak for a second consecutive week. The surge is being driven by a mix of inflation concerns, Federal Reserve policies, and geopolitical tensions. Despite a recent positive inflation reading, gold’s appeal remains strong due to market volatility.

Adding to the momentum, US President Donald Trump’s tariff threats have intensified trade war fears, further boosting gold’s status as a hedge. On Thursday, Trump warned of a 200% tariff on alcohol imports from Europe, escalating concerns about global trade disruptions.

Will gold keep climbing?

Unless market conditions shift dramatically — such as a sharp easing of geopolitical tensions or sustained stock market growth — gold’s price is likely to keep rising. Historically, once gold reaches new highs, it tends to hold its value rather than falling significantly. Analysts are already eyeing the next milestone of $3,500 per ounce in the coming months.

Should you invest in gold now?

Even at record highs, gold remains a reliable hedge against inflation and an effective portfolio diversifier. Investors looking to protect their wealth from stock market volatility and economic uncertainty may still find gold a worthwhile addition to their portfolios. Additionally, some traders may view the recent surge as an opportunity to capitalize on short-term gains.

How much should you invest?

Financial experts generally recommend allocating no more than 10% of your portfolio to gold. For older investors with a greater need for liquidity, the percentage may be even lower. While gold serves as a strong protective asset, it should complement—rather than replace—stocks, bonds, and real estate investments.

How to invest with gold at record highs

At $3,000 per ounce, direct gold purchases may seem out of reach for many investors. However, there are still ways to gain exposure to gold without buying full ounces. Options include:

Fractional gold investments, allowing investors to buy smaller portions

Gold ETFs, which track gold prices without requiring physical ownership

Gold stocks, offering indirect exposure through mining companies

Gold IRAs, for long-term investment and tax advantages

Gold’s record-breaking run signals a new phase in its investment appeal. While future price movements remain uncertain, gold continues to serve as a hedge against inflation, a stabilizing force in portfolios, and a valuable asset in turbulent times. If you haven’t considered gold yet, now may be the time to explore your options.