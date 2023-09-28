India emerges as Mark Mobius’ top investment pick: Here's why

Mark Mobius (87), the renowned emerging market investor, is betting big on India's growth prospects, and has allocated the highest amount in his portfolio to the country. In an exclusive interaction with Business Today, the founder of Mobius Capital Partners reveals his unwavering confidence in India's potential for robust capital commitment and growth. While Mobius also has investments in countries like Taiwan, South Africa, Brazil, and Korea, India holds a special place in his portfolio.

On the current volatility in the Indian equity market, Mobius says any correction is a buying opportunity for investors on D-Street. Notably, the benchmark BSE Sensex retreated more than 3.5 per cent on September 28 from its all-time high of 67,927 reached on September 15, 2023. The seasoned market expert believes that technology-related investments have the potential to deliver outstanding returns to long-term investors in India.

When asked what is driving his optimism on India, Mobius points to several compelling factors. He highlights India’s robust democracy, substantial capital commitments, and impressive economic growth, ranking among the highest in the world. Additionally, India's youthful demographic profile and the presence of English-speaking leaders across various fields worldwide bode well for the country's growth trajectory.

Mobius further emphasises that the influx of knowledge and expertise from Indian individuals globally will contribute significantly to India’s development, especially considering its starting point from a relatively low economic base. He anticipates that percentage changes in terms of growth will be highly favourable for India.

Commenting on the ongoing tensions between India and Canada, Mobius downplays the impact on the Indian markets. He acknowledges the possibility of some outflows but deems them insignificant in the larger trade and investment context between the two nations. Despite the noise surrounding the situation and comments by Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, Mobius maintains that it will not significantly affect Indian markets.

