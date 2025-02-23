Boost for startups: SEBI suggests removing 200-investor cap for Angel Funds

In a move to refine the regulatory framework governing Angel Funds, the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) has released a consultation paper proposing the inclusion of Accredited Investors (AIs) under the definition of Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs). This change aims to enhance investment opportunities in start-ups by allowing Angel Funds to onboard a broader pool of verified investors while ensuring adequate risk assessment.
Objective
Angel Funds, a category of Alternative Investment Funds (AIFs), facilitate investments in start-ups by pooling capital from Angel Investors. However, SEBI has noted concerns regarding the operational clarity of these funds, particularly around the verification of investors’ financial strength and risk appetite. Many Angel Funds currently rely on self-declarations or social media profiles for investor eligibility, leading to potential risks for investors who may not fully grasp the inherent uncertainties of early-stage investments.
To address these concerns, SEBI had previously proposed in a consultation paper that only Accredited Investors be allowed to invest in Angel Funds. Accredited Investors are individuals or entities who meet specific financial thresholds and are verified by an independent accreditation agency.
The latest proposal takes this a step further by suggesting that for the limited purpose of Angel Funds, AIs should be recognized as QIBs. This would exempt them from the 200-investor cap imposed by the Companies Act, 2013, allowing for greater participation in Angel Funds while maintaining regulatory safeguards.
Key Proposals
Impact on Start-Ups and Angel Funds
If implemented, the proposal would significantly expand the investor base for Angel Funds, providing start-ups with greater access to capital. By ensuring that only financially sophisticated investors participate, SEBI aims to strike a balance between protecting investors and fostering a thriving start-up ecosystem.
Public Consultation
SEBI has invited public comments on the proposals until March 14, 2025. Stakeholders can submit their feedback through an online form available on the SEBI website.
