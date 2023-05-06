scorecardresearch
Business Today
Subscribe
PMS Today US News India UPSTART Weather BT Shorts NRI Education Election
BT Golf BT Mindrush BT Best Banks
Clear all
Search

COMPANIES

No Data Found

NEWS

No Data Found
Sign in Subscribe
events
Special
  • BT tech today
  • BT 500 wealth creators summit
  • Economic Indicators
News
MARKETS
Top Story
MSCI to mark down free float of two Adani group companies after Hindenburg row

Feedback

MSCI to mark down free float of two Adani group companies after Hindenburg row

MSCI now assesses Adani Total Gas' free float at 14 per cent, down from 25 per cent, and Adani Transmission's free float at 10 per cent, also down from 25 per cent.

Adani Adani

Index provider MSCI announced on Friday that it would lower the free float percentages of two Adani Group companies, Adani Total Gas and Adani Transmission, in its upcoming May index review.

MSCI now assesses Adani Total Gas' free float at 14 per cent, down from 25 per cent, and Adani Transmission's free float at 10 per cent, also down from 25 per cent. It is worth noting that free float represents the proportion of outstanding shares available for purchase in public equity markets by international investors.

MSCI is a provider of investment decision support tools, offering a wide range of products and services, such as market indexes, analytics, and ESG research for foreign investors. The company's indexes serve as benchmarks for various investment products and strategies worldwide.

The decision to mark down the free float of two Adani companies follows MSCI's February announcement to postpone the implementation of these updates, initially due in March. The index provider cited "potential replicability issues" as the reason for the delay, explaining that its methodology calls for indexes to be replicated "in an actual portfolio in a cost-efficient manner."

Additionally, MSCI stated in February that it would review the free float designation of some Adani firms' securities following accusations by U.S. short seller Hindenburg Research.

The Adani-Hindenburg row began when Hindenburg Research released a report in January, just days before Adani Enterprises’ FPO, accusing the ports to power conglomerate of using complex offshore structures to siphon off billions of dollars from its Indian operations. The company denied all these allegations made by the activist short seller.

Also Read: 'Employees worst hit when airline shuts': Uncertainty grips 5,000 Go First staff as company files for bankruptcy - BusinessToday

Also Read: IBM to freeze hiring and replace 7,800 jobs with AI: CEO Arvind Krishna - BusinessToday

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
Published on: May 06, 2023, 8:49 AM IST
IN THIS STORY
Follow Us on Channel
×

Top Stories TOP STORIES

TOP VIDEOS

market today

Advertisement
Check Stock Price
Adani Total Gas Ltd
Adani Total Gas Ltd