Nifty Next 50 rejig: ACC, Nykaa, 3 others out from Sept 29; PNB, TVS, 3 others included

National Stock Exchange on Thursday announced rejig of various indices, which will come into effect from September 29, 2023.

"The Index Maintenance Sub-Committee (Equity) has decided to make the replacement of stocks in various indices. These changes shall become effective from September 29, 2023 (close of September 28, 2023)," said NSE in a statement.

Adani-owned ACC, Nykaa, HDFC AMC, Indus Towers, Page Industries have been excluded from Nifty Next 50, while PNB, Shriram Finance, Trent, TVS Motor, Zydus Lifesciences have been included in the index.

The other indices that underwent the rejig are Nifty 500, Nifty 100, Nifty Midcap 150, Nifty Smallcap 250, Nifty Midcap Select, Nifty Midcap 50, Nifty Midcap 100, Nifty Smallcap 50, Nifty Smallcap 100, Nifty 200, Nifty LargeMidcap 250, Nifty MidSmallcap 400, Nifty Microcap 250, Nifty Total Market.

No changes are being made in Nifty 50 and Nifty50 Equal Weight indices, said NSE.

Nifty Next 50 represents the remaining 50 stocks from the Nifty 100 index, after excluding the Nifty 50 stocks.

In the Nifty Midcap 150, Aavas Financiers, Affle (India), Alkyl Amines, Clean Science, Happiest Minds, PNB are among a host of other companies were excluded, while ACC, Nykaa, Bank of Maharashtra, HDFC AMC, RVNL, Indus Towers are among those that will be included from September 29.