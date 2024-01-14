scorecardresearch
Business Today
Subscribe
PMS Today US News India UPSTART Weather BT Shorts NRI Education Election
BT Golf BT Mindrush BT Best Banks
Clear all
Search

COMPANIES

No Data Found

NEWS

No Data Found
Sign in Subscribe
events
Special
  • BT tech today
  • BT 500 wealth creators summit
  • Economic Indicators
News
MARKETS
Top Story
Study finds new investors love index funds the most

Feedback

Study finds new investors love index funds the most

An analysis by online wealth management platform Kuvera finds that 15 per cent of the investors – highest-ever share-- that started investing in 2023 showed a clear preference for index funds; the share was in the range of 5-7 per cent for those that started investing in 2014. 

Join Our WhatsApp Channel
I'm 30 and a novice investor. Want to know if investing in index funds is the key to long-term financial success? I'm 30 and a novice investor. Want to know if investing in index funds is the key to long-term financial success?
SUMMARY
  • An analysis by online wealth management platform Kuvera finds that 15 per cent of the investors that started investing in 2023 showed a clear preference for index funds 
  • The average number of fund schemes in an investor portfolio saw an increase with an increase in the age bracket. 
  • While those in the 25-30 age bracket, on an average, had six schemes in their portfolio, the number increased to nine for the 36-40 age bracket 

A latest analysis into the investor behaviour has revealed that an increasing number of new investors coming to the Indian stock markets are looking at index funds to invest in the equity markets. 

An analysis by online wealth management platform Kuvera finds that 15 per cent of the investors that started investing in 2023 showed a clear preference for index funds. This assumes significance as the share was never so high in the last 10 years that the study has analysed. 

“Newer investors on Kuvera show a steadily growing preference for Index funds. For those who started investing in 2023, 15% of funds in portfolio were index, highest ever,” stated the report. 

In 2014, this share was in the range of 5-7 per cent even as the share steadily increased over the years and was pegged in the range of 12-13 per cent. 

Incidentally, the average number of fund schemes in an investor portfolio saw an increase with an increase in the age bracket. 

While those in the 25-30 age bracket, on an average, had six schemes in their portfolio, the number increased to nine for the 36-40 age bracket. 

More importantly, the average number of funds was pegged at 10 for each of the following age categories – 41-45, 46-50 and 51-55. 

The online wealth management firm recommends keeping eight schemes on an average in the portfolio as “adding more schemes makes tracking, rebalancing and managing the portfolio harder.” 

Meanwhile, mutual fund schemes that were most bought during the year were Parag Parikh Flexi Cap Growth Direct Plan, UTI Nifty 50 Index Growth Direct Plan, Quant Small Cap Growth Direct Plan, Quant Mid Cap Growth Direct Plan, and Axis Small Cap Growth Direct Plan. 

On the other hand, the most sold schemes were Axis Bluechip Growth Direct Plan, Axis Focused 25 Growth Direct Plan, Axis ELSS Tax Saver Growth Direct Plan, ICICI Prudential Technology Growth Direct Plan and Aditya Birla Sun Life ELSS Tax Saver Growth Direct Plan. 

In terms of goals, buying a home occupied the top slot with 24 per cent, followed by retirement planning at 20 per cent, and car at 16 per cent. Interestingly, education was the top goal for a mere nine per cent. 

Also Read: D-Mart owner Avenue Supermarts' net profit rises 17% to Rs 691 crore in Q3FY24

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
Published on: Jan 14, 2024, 10:28 AM IST
IN THIS STORY
Follow Us on Channel
×

Top Stories TOP STORIES

TOP VIDEOS

market today

Advertisement