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BHEL, Bharati Airtel, Bank of India: Top stocks to trade — Check key levels, targets & stop loss

BHEL, Bharati Airtel, Bank of India: Top stocks to trade — Check key levels, targets & stop loss

BHEL394.55(1.82%)

An analyst from Anand Rathi said that BHEL is showing signs of weakness after breaking below its crucial support level of Rs 405 and currently trading below this mark. 

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Pawan Kumar Nahar
Pawan Kumar Nahar
  • Updated Oct 27, 2026 8:55 AM IST
BHEL, Bharati Airtel, Bank of India: Top stocks to trade — Check key levels, targets & stop lossBank of India is displaying a weak technical structure on the daily chart, indicating that the stock may remain under pressure in the near term, said analyst.

Indian equity benchmark indices managed to post decent gains on Monday led by value buying in select pockets despite elevated crude oil prices and geopolitical concerns amid busy Q2 earning season. The BSE Sensex jumped 482.92 points, or 0.66 per cent, to end at 73,606.75, while NSE's Nifty50 gained 153.20 points, or 0.68 per cent, to settle at 22,753.20 for the day.

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Select buzzing stocks including Bharat Heavy Electricals, Bharti Airtel and Bank of India are likely to remain under the spotlight of traders for the session today. Here is what Jigar S Patel, Senior Technical Research Analysts at Anand Rathi Share and Stock Brokers Ltd has to say on them ahead of Tuesday's trading session:

Bharat Heavy Electricals | Avoid | Resistance: Rs 420 | Support: Rs 405
BHEL is showing signs of weakness after breaking below its crucial support level of Rs 405 and currently trading below this mark. The breakdown indicates deterioration in the price structure and raises concerns about further downside. The daily RSI has displayed a bearish divergence, suggesting that the underlying momentum was weakening even before the recent decline. The RSI on the four-hour chart has slipped below the 30 level, highlighting strong selling pressure. Although such an oversold reading may trigger a temporary pullback, the weakness could gradually extend to the daily timeframe. Therefore, we advise investors to avoid fresh long positions and consider exiting existing holdings on any recovery towards the Rs 410–420 zone, if such a bounce occurs.

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Bharti Airtel | Buy | Target Price: Rs 1,970 | Stop Loss: Rs 1,860
Bharti Airtel Ltd continues to maintain a positive technical structure, with its share price holding above the 10-day, 20-day and 30-day DEMA. This indicates that the short-term trend remains supportive of further upside. Additionally, the daily RSI is sustaining above the crucial 50 mark, suggesting that bullish momentum remains intact and buyers continue to have an advantage. Based on these technical signals, existing investors may consider holding the stock while maintaining a trailing stop-loss at Rs 1,860, which is an important support level. A sustained move above the current trading range could help the stock extend its upward momentum towards the next potential target of Rs 1,970. However, a decisive breach of Rs 1,860 would weaken the bullish setup and warrant a reassessment of the position.

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Bank of India | Caution | Resistance: Rs 141 
Bank of India is displaying a weak technical structure on the daily chart, indicating that the stock may remain under pressure in the near term. The Rs 141 level is an important resistance zone, and the stock needs to move decisively above this level to demonstrate meaningful improvement in its price structure. The daily RSI is trading within the bearish range of 20–60, suggesting that selling pressure continues to dominate and bullish momentum remains limited. As long as the RSI fails to move convincingly above the 60 mark and the price remains below the key resistance, a sustained recovery may be difficult. Therefore, we advise investors to avoid fresh long positions in Bank of India at current levels. A stronger price structure, supported by improving RSI momentum and a decisive breakout above Rs 141, would be necessary before considering a bullish view.

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
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ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Pawan Kumar Nahar
Pawan Kumar Nahar

Pawan Nahar is a financial journalist with over a decade in journalism, saying good morning to BSE's Sensex and NSE Nifty50. Keen follower of IPOs, he also tracks cryptos, and personal finance — covering everything one can invest in. Known for due diligence and fluent Hindi, he blends insight with engaging storytelling. A YouTube learner beyond work, he enjoys cooking, poetry, traveling, and gaming.

Published on: Oct 27, 2026 8:55 AM IST
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